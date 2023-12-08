Suhana Khan in action-thriller, Vedang Raina films for Jigra; A look at what’s next for The Archies gang

On December 7, Zoya Akhtar introduced cinephiles to some talented newcomers through her teen musical comedy film The Archies. The movie that tells the tale of friendship and love is inspired by the American comic book of the same name. While it is now open for the audience to relish, let's take a look at what’s next for the debutants.

After The Archies, what’s next for the talented lot?

After much anticipation, The Archies was released on Netflix. The film stars youngsters Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. While they had a blast promoting their film together at multiple events, they must be eager to know how cinephiles react upon watching them on the screen.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has been over the moon as his daughter Suhana Khan is officially stepping into showbiz. In The Archies, the actress transforms into the role of Veronica Lodge. With the ease with which she embodies the character and the energy and dance moves she showcased in the OTT movie are laudable.

As exclusively reported by us earlier, the dynamic father-daughter duo will be coming together for Sujoy Ghosh’s action-thriller film King. Well, the film is in the pipeline and the actors will commence shooting in January 2024.

Advertisement

Agastya Nanda

Among the many new faces, we see Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in the role of the famous Archie Andrews. Given his illustrious filmy background and no social media presence, a lot has been expected of him. However, the actor hasn’t disappointed the audience. The confidence with which he faces the camera makes him look great on the screen.

According to a report by the Times Of India, the actor will be seen in a key role in acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s next Ikkis. The feature film which is reportedly a war biopic also stars legendary actor Dharmendra.

Khushi Kapoor

Sridevi’s daughter and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor has big shoes to fill. And the actress has managed to not disappoint anyone. The way she portrays the role of Betty Cooper in the Indian adaptation of the comic book is pretty impressive.

Earlier, Khushi was spotted outside the office of famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Their rare appearance together made people speculate that we could be seeing the two together in their next venture. Apart from that Khushi will be sharing screen space with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in the remake of the Tamil movie Love Today.

Vedang Raina

In the film set in the fictional town of Riverdale, Vedang Raina is seen in the shoes of Reggie Mantle. The charming character is well aware of his good looks and knows how to use them to his advantage. Even though he is witty and self-obsessed, he also has a sensitive heart.

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Vedang will be playing an important role in Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Jigra. While it is helmed by Vasan Bala, Alia is co-producing it with Karan Johar. It’s expected to be released on September 27, 2024.

Mihir Ahuja

Mihir Ahuja seems a little shy but looks can be deceiving. In The Archies, set in the 60s, he plays Jughead Jones who adds wit and humor to the storyline. Archie’s best pal is an ace drummer who has a unique way of doing things.

But interestingly, he is not new in the business. Mihir has done projects like Super 30, Hunter-Tootega Nahi, Todega, Dhaakad, State of Siege: Temple Attack, Candy, and Made In Heaven 2, among others. As per reports, he is reportedly a part of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Sarzameen.

Advertisement

Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal

Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal will take on the role of Ethel Muggs in the film. Some of us must be hearing about Aditi Saigal for the first time but she’s an Indian singer-songwriter who is known by her stage name 'Dot'. Her mom Shena Gamat is a talented actress, and her late father Amit Saigal was a rock musician. She has also penned the lyrics for the film’s track Sunoh along with Javed Akhtar.

Yuvraj Menda

The Archies marks Yuvraj Menda’s acting debut. The social media influencer plays the role of the smart and innocent Dilton Doiley. The actor is often seen showcasing his strong and impressive fashion sense to his thousands of social media followers.

ALSO READ: The Archies Review: Zoya Akhtar gets it right again in a heartwarming musical tale of love and friendship