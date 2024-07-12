Anant Ambani is gearing up to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant tonight. The ceremony in Mumbai is a star-studded affair, echoing the lavish weddings that have become synonymous with the Ambani family. Will this celebration surpass previous events? All eyes are on the event as the guest list boasts global dignitaries and A-list celebrities, including Bollywood royalty Suhana Khan and her elder brother, Aryan Khan.

For the star-studded occasion, Suhana Khan opted for an enchanting saree that served six yards of pure charm and elegance. Let’s zoom in and take a closer look at her resplendent ensemble choice for some major wedding-ready traditional fashion inspiration.

Suhana Khan’s mesmerizing saree look:

Suhana Khan has always been one of Bollywood’s most beloved Gen-Z fashion icons, and her classy ethnic fashion choices are visible proof of it. This is exactly what Suhana Khan brought to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony. Not only did the daughter of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan serve ethnic elegance but she also made a case for fashion sustainability.

The Archies actress chose to repeat her shimmery and sparkly beige and gold saree for the auspicious event. This swoon-worthy saree was custom-designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The classy piece is the same saree that she had worn in 2022 for Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party. The regal hue legit made the actress glow.

The nude saree was thoroughly laden with a sparkling sequined striped design all over the drape. The elegant saree was further elevated with sleek borders while the delicate glittery geometric designs turned heads. The pretty piece was draped around the diva’s well-toned frame. It also perfectly accentuated her oh-so-enviable curves.

Suhana paired her amazing saree with a matching golden bralette-like blouse with thin straps and an alluring plunging neckline. The bedazzled blouse was intricately embellished with sequin and diamanté work. It also elevated her amazing ethnic look. She also completed her ensemble with matching comfortably stylish gold sandals, adding a well-thought-out and harmonized appeal.

Suhana Khan’s accessories and glam picks were also on point:

Suhana wisely kept her accessory choices minimalistic to make sure that her much-deserving saree look gets all the spotlight. This list included a choker-like gold necklace with matching statement stud earrings. The talented actress also added matching bracelets with classy golden rings on her fingers and a matching sparkling potli bag.

Further, let’s talk about Suhana’s hair and makeup game, which was also visibly on fleek. The actress tied her dark tresses up and styled them into an effortlessly elegant and well-tied bun with a combed-back and smooth base. It also made sure that her delicate accessories and gorgeous face were clearly visible.

On the other hand, Suhana chose to go for a luminous, glowy, and dewy makeup to bring out the best in her elegant ensemble. This makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, eyeliner on fleek, shiny eyeshadow, and volumizing mascara-laden eyelashes, looked great. She also added a pop of color with blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right spots, and the prettiest glossy nude lipstick, elevating her classy look.

Aryan Khan’s classy all-black ensemble:

Meanwhile, Suhana’s elder brother, Aryan Khan rocked the wedding-ready look in an all-black ensemble. The star kid’s traditional black suit, created by none other than Manish Malhotra, as well, was a total work of art. The velvet suit, with a rather dark and edgy appeal, featured a full-sleeved and well-tailored blazer with a collared neckline and formal shoulder pads.

Aryan wore a matching black buttoned-up shirt with a deep V-shaped neckline underneath. He also added matching fitted and high-waisted pants with a comfortable silhouette to ace the fusion look. Even the golden buttons looked great. He also added glossy black formal shoes to complete the look.

What did you think of Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan’s classy looks? Please leave a comment below to share your opinion and thoughts with us, right away.

