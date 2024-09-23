'You are different from other Nepo kids': Fans comment as Janhvi Kapoor shares video message in Telugu ahead of Devara release

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to hit the big screens this weekend with the Jr NTR starrer Devara. The movie slated to release on September 27, 2024, features the actress’ debut in Telugu and in South Indian films.

Expressing her delight over the film’s release and the love she has been receiving, the actress gave a heartfelt video message in fluent Telugu and added how she hopes to everyone soon. Moreover, embodying the grace and charm of Thangam from the film, the actress donned a princess-like blue pattu padavadai (silk half-saree) outfit which truly captured everyone’s attention.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s blue look and Telugu message here:

Seeing Janhvi Kapoor speak in Telugu, a fan even went on to comment, “That’s why you are different from other Nepo kids.” Another user also went on to say how she looks like a beautiful princess.

See the fan reactions here:

Janhvi Kapoor’s shimmering look in the South Indian traditional look truly has led her to win the hearts of many people. Moreover, her cute and heartfelt message to everyone who is eagerly waiting for the Jr NTR starrer’s release has once again taken the internet by storm.

The actress’ mix of shades of light blue and dark blue has truly encapsulated the essence of the film. The movie which is set to take place on the rigorous seven-seas is embodied by the actress in her ocean-like attire.

Coming to the film Devara, the upcoming Jr NTR starrer film is a two-parter series which is directed by Koratala Siva. The film features the RRR star in a dual role as both father and son with the central theme focusing on the lives of people in a coastal region and the fear that resides inside them due to certain characters.

Other than Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie also has Saif Ali Khan playing the main antagonist in the film. Besides them, the movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and many more in key roles.

The film which focuses on fear, brotherhood, and betrayal is musically composed by Anirudh Ravichander with three singles already available on the internet. Furthermore, as the film inches closer to its release, the makers had unveiled a release trailer for the same as well.

Check out the release trailer for Devara Part 1:

