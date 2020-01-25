Tamilrockers LEAK Varun, Shraddha’s Street Dancer 3D and Kangana’s Panga full HD movie online on release day

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga released this Friday. On the day of their release, both Panga and Street Dancer 3D became a target of piracy website Tamilrockers and was leaked online.

Piracy seems to be going unchecked in the country as every new movie ends up falling prey to piracy website Tamilrockers and this time, their latest victim is Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.

As per reports, both the film’s HD print was leaked by the piracy website Tamilrockers on Friday which was the day of their release. The leak of Panga and Street Dancer 3D is expected to affect the box office numbers of Varun and Kangana’s films. This is not the first time that Tamilrockers have leaked full movie online on the day of its release. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak, Dabangg 3, Pagalpanti, Marjaavaan, Bala and others are among the films that have been leaked by the menacing piracy website.

Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is a slice of life family drama in which Kangana plays Jaya Nigam who wants to make a comeback in Kabaddi at the age of 32. Her family supports her and makes her ready for a comeback. On the other hand, Street Dancer 3D stars Varun and Shraddha as Sahej and Inayat who are from India and Pakistan. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Aparshakti Khurana and others. The film’s music has been trending across musical platforms. Panga and Street Dancer 3D both have got rave reviews. However, Tamilrockers’ leak might affect their box office numbers.

