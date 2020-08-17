  1. Home
Team Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Aamir Khan over old interview when he said his kids will only follow Islam

Kangana Ranaut, who speaks her heart out and is quite vocal about her opinions, called out Aamir Khan for his statement on Islam which he made almost a decade ago.
Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Aamir Khan as she took to Twitter to question his views on tolerance and intolerance. The actress, who speaks her heart out and is quite vocal about her opinions, called out Aamir for his statement on Islam which he made almost a decade ago. Citing an interview, Kangana tweeted, "Hindu + Muslim = Muslim Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? ⁦@aamir_khan." 

In this 2010 interview with journalist Shaheen Raaj, as per DailyO.in, Aamir Khan was asked whether he faced "any religious dilemma while you were married to a Hindu lady Reena Dutta and later on to Kiran Rao?"

Aamir Khan's reply to this was, "No, none whatsoever. We never practised each other's religion neither did we force each other to do so. But, of course, I had made it very clear that my kids will always follow only Islamic religion."

Calling him one of the most tolerant people, Kangana's team has raised a question on why Aamir Khan wants his children to only follow Islam in a country where Hindu culture is so vast and prominent. Take a look at Kangana's tweets: 

Aamir Khan also has been facing backlash for his meeting with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan at the presidential residence in Istanbul on 15 August. The actor is currently in Turkey to shoot his film Laal Singh Chaddha and the actor is trending on social media for various reasons. 

