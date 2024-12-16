THROWBACK: Shahid Kapoor is 'integral part of the family', said Supriya Pathak when asked if her kids discuss movies with Deva actor

Shahid Kapoor, known for his stellar acting skills, is equally celebrated for his deep connection with his family. Beyond his strong bond with his wife, Mira Rajput, children, and father, Pankaj Kapur, he also shares a warm relationship with Supriya Pathak. Reflecting on their close-knit family dynamics, Supriya once described Shahid as their household's ‘main anchor’, emphasizing his crucial role as an integral part of the family.

In an interview with Indian Express, Supriya Pathak shared that her kids do discuss movies with Shahid Kapoor. She fondly mentioned, "Shahid is their brother. He is their elder brother, bhai! He is an integral part of the family. He is our main anchor." She further emphasized that they are just like any other siblings and described their family dynamic as very normal.

The Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela actress also praised her daughter-in-law, Mira Kapoor, for her cooking skills. Reflecting on Mira's culinary talents, she shared how Mira makes delicious dishes like appam, stew, and Khao Suey. Though Supriya doesn’t have an Instagram account to share these moments, she assured that Mira Rajput's home-cooked meals are simply amazing.

In the same interview, Supriya Pathak opened up about her career break during her children's early years. She shared that after taking a sabbatical when her children were born, she didn’t return to work until her daughter turned 12.

During this time, she and her husband, Pankaj Kapur, decided to start their own company. She added that her children were often brought up on film sets, coming directly from school to where they were shooting. Despite her time away, she emphasized that it was always a joint effort between her and Pankaj.

The actress also humorously shared how her famous role as Hansa Parekh in Khichdi left her children in a bit of an awkward spot. While fans loved her character, her kids found themselves explaining to their friends that their mother wasn’t quite like the quirky character she portrayed.

Their friends often asked if Supriya was really like Hansa, and her children tried to set the record straight, insisting she was a normal mom who cooked, too. But despite their efforts, convincing their friends proved to be quite the challenge.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to begin his next film alongside Triptii Dimri. The highly anticipated project, titled Arjun Ustara, is set to commence filming on January 6. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla that an elaborate set is currently under construction in a Mumbai studio to bring the film's vision to life.

The production will kick off with an intense shooting schedule, with the makers aiming for a wrap-up and a theatrical release by the end of 2025. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this project promises to be an exciting addition to Shahid’s filmography.

