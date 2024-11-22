Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput make heads turn at family wedding; don't miss actor shaking a leg to Gandi Baat song with bride-to-be: WATCH

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor might have come together by fate but the love between them grew stronger with every passing day. Their social media is proof of the lovely and fun bond they share with each other. Currently, they’re enjoying a wedding function and definitely having a gala time being the ‘ladkiwale’. The celebrity couple was spotted looking adorable in traditional outfits. Don’t miss the actor’s crazy dancing on Gandi Baat.

On November 21, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were out and about in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted them setting major couple goals in their traditional outfits. To attend Mira’s cousin sister’s pre-wedding function, the couple decided to go with light yet designer clothes. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor stunned in a basic beige kurta with golden embroidery which he paired with white churidar pants.

As for his wife Mira, she gave an interesting spin to her traditional attire and stunned in a flowy beige gown with multiple-colored flowers printed on it. She matched her outfit with her high heels, tied her hair in a ponytail, and rocked minimal and chic makeup.

Take a look:

Shahid’s wife Mira has also been dropping several glimpses of the lovely time they were having at the event. Taking to her Instagram stories, she dropped a video of the Udta Punjab star dancing with the bride-to-be on the song Gandi Baat from his 2013 movie, R Rajkumar.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Shahid and Mira have always stood up for each other and showed faith in their partner’s talents even when the world didn’t believe in them. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor once revealed why he didn’t want to do the movie Kabir Singh initially. “My first answer was 'no way am I doing this movie.' Because this guy is a newcomer and he has done such a good job,” the actor stated.

Reasoning further he added, “So I was like this guy has done his first film. I have worked in so many movies. The way he personifies this character, I don't know if I'll be able to because people have already seen me in many different characters. And I finished my whole gyaan (knowledge), saying that 'This is my reason, Mira. Mujhe ye film nahi karni chahiye. (I shouldn't do this film)'.”

Advertisement

But after he denied doing the movie, his wife Mira convinced him to do the film. Recalling her reaction, Shahid divulged, “She just kept looking at me and after 5 minutes she was like 'Just shut up and do it. It's the perfect film for you'. I was like 'really?', she was like 'Yeah. People love to see you in love stories, people love to see you in messed-up characters. This has both! Just do it!' Her thinking was so simple and I had overcomplicated it for myself and I guess it was good I did Kabir Singh.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Deva with Pooja Hegde. The action-thriller is expected to hit cinemas on February 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor once again proves why he is wife Mira’s real-life romantic hero and this moment between them will steal your heart; WATCH