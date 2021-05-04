EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Supriya Pathak says Shahid Kapoor is someone she can always depend upon: I really love him

Supriya Pathak is married to Shahid Kapoor’s actor-filmmaker father Pankaj Kapur.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Supriya Pathak recently got candid about being a mother in real life and about playing the character on the big screen as well. The much loved actress is married to ’s actor-filmmaker father Pankaj Kapur. In the interview, Pathak expressed her fondness for the Udta Punjab actor. “I really feel that Shahid and me, we share a relationship which is so much more than just a mother and son kind of relationship. Because we met on a different platform, and we related on a different platform,” says Supriya.

The Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela actress had first met Shahid when he was 6. “I was not there in his life for all the really young formative years, and we met as friends. I was a friend of his father’s and therefore I met him. So it was more like a friend, and it remained like that always. We have always been on a level where we are more like pals. (In fact) I would call Sanah and Ruhaan more like pals, but Shahid and me because we have not really lived together, it was very much like a person I could always depend upon. Sash has always been that person for me,” says Supriya.

She further adds, “I really love him. I can’t really define the relationship, I don’t want to either but it's more like I believe him.” Supriya has also spoken about her fondness for Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput and their kids, Misha and Zain.

For the entire interview, watch the below video.

