Varun Dhawan opens up on his life after marrying Natasha Dalal; Says ‘Pretty happy with it’

Varun Dhawan broke a million hearts when he had married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. The couple, who were dating each other for years, took the plunge in a private ceremony in 2021. And while Varun prefers keeping his personal life under the wraps, he is often seen sharing adorable pics with Natasha which are a treat for the fans. Recently, Varun went for a candid conversation with his massive fan following on social media wherein he opened up on how his life has been after marrying Natasha Dalal.

This happened after Varun was quizzed about his life post marriage and looks like the Sui Dhaaga: Made in China actress is quite happy in his personal life. Talking about it, Varun said, “It’s pretty good”. Furthermore, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor stated that being with Natasha helped him during the COVID 19 lockdown which got us all cooped in our house. He stated, “She kept me pretty sane in the lockdown and pandemic. Pretty happy with it”. For the uninitiated, Varun and Natasha had tied the knot in January last year, two months before India went into the COVID 19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s much talked about horror comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the lead. The movie is slated to release on November 25 this year. Besides, Varun is also working on Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Koli in key roles.

