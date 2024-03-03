WATCH: Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha twin in ‘Jungle Fever’ theme; warmly greet groom-to-be Anant Ambani

The crème de la crème of Bollywood has descended upon Jamnagar, Gujarat, to partake in the pre-wedding revelries of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Among them, Alia Bhatt was spotted journeying to the city alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha, a few days back. Recently, a video surfaced capturing a delightful moment where Alia and Raha were seen donning matching outfits for the 'Jungle Fever' themed festivities on the second day of the celebration. They greeted the groom-to-be, Anant, adding a touch of warmth to the festivities.

Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor twin for ‘Jungle Fever’ theme on day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration

In a recent video shared by the paparazzi, Alia Bhatt and her adorable little munchkin, Raha Kapoor, were spotted sporting matching outfits featuring a stylish brown animal print, perfectly in sync with the 'Jungle Fever' theme of the pre-wedding extravaganza in Jamnagar. The heartwarming scene captured the duo meeting with Anant Ambani, who is set to tie the knot with his beloved Radhika Merchant later this year.

They shared a cute moment as Anant interacted with Raha.

Have a look!

