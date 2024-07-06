Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Palak exudes timeless beauty in orange lehenga

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12, 2024. They are currently hosting their extravagant sangeet ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. This star-studded event marks a highlight in the Ambani family's pre-wedding festivities ahead of their wedding.

Palak Tiwari stuns at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Palak Tiwari, daughter of popular actress Shweta Tiwari, was spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. She consistently dazzles with her impeccable outfits, effortlessly making a fashion statement. Whether casual or traditional, her style never fails to impress. The Young diva’s latest look was no exception.

Palak radiated regal elegance in a vibrant, fully embroidered orange lehenga. She accessorized her look with a diamond choker and wore a delicate bindi on her forehead. She kept her hair in loose curls, complementing her subtle makeup featuring eyeliner, pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, and beautifully defined lashes coated with mascara.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 'Celebration of Hearts' sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair, graced by a constellation of celebrities. The event was filled with music, dance, and enchantment, marking a memorable occasion for all in attendance.

Among the luminaries in attendance were Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill, Karishma Tanna, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Arjun Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Shanaya Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shreyas Iyer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Javed Jaffery, Meezan Jaffery, Neha Sharma, Nimrat Kaur, Navya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Aditya Roy Kapur, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and Kajal Agarwal, among other notable personalities.

Before Anant and Radhika's wedding, a Grah Shanti puja is set for July 8, followed by a celebratory event in their honor reportedly scheduled for July 10. The wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place on July 12, 2024, at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

