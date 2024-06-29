Palak Tiwari adds a fresh ethnic twist to her airport style in a black easy breezy kurta set

Airports have transformed into modern runways, where celebrities showcase their fashion statements with every arrival and departure. While some stars opt for extravagant and eye-catching outfits, others prefer a more understated approach. Among these minimalist fashion icons is Palak Tiwari, known for her simple yet elegant style.

Among the GenZ generation of actors in Bollywood, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is one star who has been shining the brightest. Palak has captured her fans’ attention not just with her performances but also her fiery sense of fashion.

If you pop on the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan actress’ Instagram feed, you will see she pulls off any and every outfit with much confidence. Even her airport looks are to watch out for. She often chooses casual yet stylish ensembles for her travels.

But recently, she was spotted in a basic kurta set showcasing her preference for minimalistic yet stylish attire. Let’s break down her latest look for you.

Palak Tiwari’s airport look

Yesterday, June 29, Palak was spotted in a black kurta set from the brand Mulmul. Her ensemble featured a short black sleeveless kurta with floral cut-out details all over and on the hem.

To accentuate her silhouette, she cinched the kurta with a belt, adding a touch of trend to her traditional attire. She paired her kurta with black palazzo pants adorned with floral cut-outs, creating a lush scalloped hem.

Just like Palak, a kurta set is an excellent choice for airport travel. It’s comfortable, easy to move in and stylish enough to make a fashion statement. It is also perfect for a professional setting or casual setting like brunch with friends or coffee dates.

On a relaxed weekend, you can wear a kurta set for a comfortable yet stylish look, whether you are running errands or lounging at home.

Palak Tiwari’s accessories and glam

Elevating her accessories, the Rosie actress opted for a functional accessory like a wristwatch and delicate jhumkas, which was a subtle nod to traditional Indian jewelry. She rounded off her look with Kohlapuri chappals.

The actress’ make-up further enhanced her look. She opted for glossy lips which provided a fresh and youthful appearance. Her tiny black micro bindi added a more traditional touch. A soft blush gave her cheeks a healthy, natural glow. Her eyes were lined with kohl, and her curly hair left open framed her face beautifully.

Palak Tiwari’s airport style is a masterclass on traditional yet simplistic fashion. Wearing a black kurta set, she completed her look with the right accessories and slight makeup on her face which shows her good fashion instinct.

Palak’s look is not only functional for traveling but is also perfect for inspiring others who want to maintain a balanced look but also look fashionable and somewhat elegant.

