EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation exudes royal vibes; check out their hashtag

It is the wedding season yet again in Bollywood as lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in a couple of days. The marriage preparations have already begun in both the houses and we have shown you a glimpse of that. Well, now Pinkvilla has exclusively got hands on their invitation card and it is too cute to handle. Do not miss out on the couple’s hashtag which will surely turn heads.