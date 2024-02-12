EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation exudes royal vibes; check out their hashtag

The wedding invitation of lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani is out and we bet fans are going to love it.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Feb 12, 2024  |  11:25 AM IST |  574
Picture credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

It is the wedding season yet again in Bollywood as lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in a couple of days. The marriage preparations have already begun in both the houses and we have shown you a glimpse of that. Well, now Pinkvilla has exclusively got hands on their invitation card and it is too cute to handle. Do not miss out on the couple’s hashtag which will surely turn heads.


About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram
