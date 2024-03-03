WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Raha greet Abhishek Bachchan; Amitabh Bachchan-Ivanka Trump meet at Anant-Radhika's party

Mukesh and Nita Ambani are currently hosting more than 2000 guests at their home in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple invited the big names across the globe to bless their son Anant Ambani who will be getting married to his ladylove in July this year. Among the several inside videos from the couple’s pre-wedding video surfaced online, we got hold of a clip in which Ranbir Kapoor was seen introducing his daughter Raha to Abhishek Bachchan.

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt introduce Raha to Abhishek Bachchan

If you’re a Bollywood buff then you must have had the busiest weekend scrolling through the scores of celebrity outfits and going gaga over the grand celebration hosted by the Ambanis in Jamnagar. Today, February 3, the 3-day event kick-started with the celebs enjoying a relaxing brunch in close proximity to the elephants of Anant’s Vantara Rescue Centre.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen dressed in casual outfits for the same along with their daughter Raha. In a clip, the couple was seen introducing their little one to Abhishek Bachchan. They went ahead with meeting other people after kissing each other goodbye.

Take a look:

In another video, the Shahensha of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted engaged in a conversation with Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. Big B looked hail and hearty as he was seen in his patent look donning a printed sweatshirt and comfy jogger. He was joined by Mukesh Ambani and Junior Bachchan.

Take a look:

Soon-to-be parents, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also enjoyed a relaxing morning chit-chatting with other celebs at the event. The couple was seen engaged in a conversation. The tiny baby bump of Natasha stole the show.

Take a look:

