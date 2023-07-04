WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor spotted enjoying movie date night with rumored beau Rahul Mody

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is often spotted by the paparazzi in the city, and she never fails to leave fans amazed with her simplicity and humility. The actress has a charming personality, and she politely poses and interacts with the paparazzi every time she is spotted in the city. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress was clicked by the shutterbugs last night as she was exiting a theatre in Mumbai. Her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody was also seen exiting the theatre, and look like the two enjoyed a movie night together.

Shraddha Kapoor kept her look simple, and she was seen flaunting her new short haircut as she exited the theatre on Monday night. She wore a grey salwar suit with floral print and a plain dupatta, with white flat sandals. She had her face mask on as she walked out of the theatre, and removed it as she posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the car. While she was spotted alone, around the same time, her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody was also seen exiting the theatre by the paps. However, he drove off a different car. He was seen in an olive green shirt.

Their pictures and videos captured by the paparazzi went viral on social media. Neither Shraddha, nor Rahul has acknowledged or denied their rumoured relationship. Rahul Mody is the writer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, along with Luv Ranjan. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. He has also worked in previous films of Luv Ranjan, including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Shraddha Kapoor was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with celebrity photographer Rohan Shreshtha for a few years. They reportedly broke up in 2022.

