When Imtiaz Ali had hard time keeping Mauja Hi Mauja in Jab We Met; filmmaker says people couldn't understand 'single word'

Imtiaz Ali has a strong connection with Punjab. Be it the character of Geet from Jab We Met or Harry from Jab Harry Met Sejal, be it a song titled Katiyan Karun from Rockstar, Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met, Aahun Aahun from Love Aaj Kal or Heer To Badi Sad Hai in Tamasha, the filmmaker never misses a chance to show his love for Punjab and the Punjabi language through his films.

Now, his latest film Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the life of popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife and co-artist Amarjot Kaur.

Imtiaz Ali on how he had difficulty keeping the Mauja Hi Mauja song in Jab We Met

Mauja Hi Mauja from Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the biggest party songs of Bollywood to date. But do you know, the filmmaker had a tough time keeping the song in the film?

During a recent interview with Anubhav Bassi for Netflix India, Imtiaz revealed, “When we were composing the song Mauja Hi Mauja at that time nobody was able to understand anything, but because Irshad Kamil is from Punjab, he said that Mauja Hi Mauja would be fun. It felt nice, the sound was great. When someone says it like this, you get the meaning. And then he wrote the song and a lot of people said that they are not able to understand a single word of it. ‘What is he saying? Why is he saying this? It’s not a Punjabi film.’ But we liked it and the song was loved by people.”

About Jab We Met

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met is a much-loved Bollywood romantic comedy which released in 2007 and proved to be a sleeper hit. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, it's one of the most adored Imtiaz Ali films.

The character of Geet played by Kareena became iconic over the years while Shahid's Aditya has been termed a Green Flag by Gen Z.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila sheds light on the life of the popular Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila. Known for his record-breaking music and electrifying live performances in the 1980s, Chamkila along with his wife and co-artist Amarjot Kaur was assassinated at a young age.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the movie has been bankrolled by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

