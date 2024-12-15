Tamannaah Bhatia is all things cool in no-makeup look with black and blue outfit; don't miss her stylish red bag

Tamannaah Bhatia has a knack for minimalist fashion and has aced it with her recent look. The actress was recently seen wearing a casual black and blue combination with major laid-back vibes. Her choice of outfit and styling were perfect for making your everyday look fashionable without pushing it too hard. Are you curious to know the deets? Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress wore a basic black and blue combination that she slayed with utmost perfection. When we look at her top, it features full sleeves that fit delicately on her arms and a round neck that keeps her appearance elegant. Her long-length top features perfect fittings that hug her upper body beautifully. Instead of tucking in, she decided to keep it loose for comfort.

For the bottoms, the actress opted for blue jeans. High on the waist and with loose details, her bottoms were perfect to wear daily. Her versatile pick is a wardrobe staple that can elevate your outing as well as everyday looks.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s accessories were perfect for keeping her appearance effortlessly elegant. She opted for round earrings, a delicate neckpiece, and a Cartier watch worth Rs 12,40,000. For more styling, she hung a red sling on her shoulder. Her choice of bag, with its shiny fabric, golden detail, and long straps, was perfect for adding a practical touch to her outfit.

Her beauty game was absolutely natural and flawless. Not to overdo her look, the actress decided to flaunt her natural beauty, proving that the glow on her face was from within. All credit goes to her healthy and hydrating routine.

For the final part, the actress decided to style her hair in a chic bun. She pulled her hair back and tied it neatly, keeping all the focus on her face glow and chic outfit. Moreover, to add a bit of glam to her appearance, the actress completed her look with red heels that perfectly matched the vibe of her sling bag and added a contrasting touch to her overall look.

Just like her, if you’re planning to step out of shopping or hang out with friends, then styling this essential black and blue combination is not a bad option. You can also carry a bag like hers, and instead of heels, you can opt for shoes for comfortable moving.

