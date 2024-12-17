Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna take their kids Aarav and Nitara for mid-week outing; couple looks stunning as they pose for paps

Akshay Kumar is a private person who is barely seen at public events and big B-town gatherings. That's also because the actor hits the bed early and rises with the morning sun. But on Tuesday, December 17, he decided to take his family out for a dinner date. While his wife Twinkle Khanna joined him, their kids, Aarav and Nitara, were also spotted together.

A while ago, Akshay Kumar and his family were spotted leaving a dining space in Mumbai. In the clip posted on Pinkvilla's Instagram handle, his daughter Nitara can be seen leaving the spot along with a friend. Soon after, her elder brother Aarav left the eatery and went straight to their swanky luxury vehicle. He wore a black t-shirt with a pair of blue denim and sneakers for the casual family outing.

Soon after, their parents, Akshay and Twinkle Khanna, came together. But before leaving the spot, they obliged the paparazzi's request and posed together for them. Kumar, who recently played the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, looked dapper in a sweatshirt, which he paired with light blue denim pants and sneakers.

Take a look:

Soon after the video went viral, fans of the couple showered love on them. While several dropped red heart emojis in the comments section, a user called them “Amazing.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

As for his wife Twinkle, she got dressed in a green cropped jacket with dark blue denim, a pair of sneakers, and a cap. With golden hoop earrings and a luxury handbag, she completed her chic look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, action Kumar will next be seen in Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani's Sky Force. The war film also stars Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya in key roles. According to reports, Akshay, along with Nimrat and Veer, will be filming a promotional song for the film. Mid-Day stated that producer Dinesh Vijan has decided to add a special track as part of the film's promotional strategy.

Apparently, its shooting is set to begin on December 18, 2024. Having said that, the action movie is all set to officially hit big screens on January 24, 2025. For more such updates about Bollywood and B-town celebs, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya to shoot grand promotional song? Here’s what we know