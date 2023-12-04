Park Shin Hye and Lee Joon Gi confirmed to host 33rd Seoul Music Awards

Korean superstars Park Shin Hye and Lee Joon Gi have been selected as the official presenters of the upcoming Seoul Music Awards. The 33rd edition of the illustrious award ceremony will be held on 2 January 2024, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It is the first time in the history of this annual music ceremony that the event will be organized overseas.

Earlier on November 10, artists including actor Lee Seung Gi, GOT7’s BamBam and Youngjae, and Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany were confirmed to team up as MCs for the event, as stated by the organizing committee.

More about Park Shin Hye, one of South Korea's most loved actresses

As Park Shin Hye joins the first lineup of presenters, fans are excited to see the famous actress grace the stage with Lee Joon Gi. She started her career as a child actor and then took on the leading roles in popular K-dramas and movies, including The Heirs (2013) , Pinocchio (2014–2015), Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and #Alive (2020). With such notable works under her belt, Park Shin Hye became a household name in South Korea.

The actress was last seen in the sci-fi series Sisyphus: The Myth in 2021. In January 2022, the actress tied the knot with fellow actor Choi Tae Joon and announced her pregnancy. Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of the actress on-screen as she will appear next in the rom-com medical drama Doctor Slump, slated to release in the first half of 2024. This project marks the reunion of Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, who initially worked together in the 2013 series The Heirs.

Lee Joon Gi, One of the most sought-after Hallyu stars

The charming South Korean actor Lee Joon Gi is known for his versatile role in K-dramas. Portraying the character role of a prince in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016) got him worldwide fame as viewers loved his chemistry with the idol-actress IU. Since then, Lee Joon Gi has starred in back-to-back series, such as Lawless Lawyer (2018) and Flower of Evil (2020).

The actor’s latest project is a fantasy drama titled Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun, which wrapped up in October 2023.

