PHOTOS: Lee Min Ho leaves everyone in splits as he adorably apologises to Choco for playing with another dog

Lee Min Ho goes "sorry Choco" after he shared pictures of playing with another dog. The adorable photos left fans in splits.

The weekend has kicked off on a good note courtesy Lee Min Ho. The Pachinko actor made his way on social media to share a couple of photos and ended up leaving fans in splits! It all happened when the camera captured the actor playing with a pooch. Lee Min Ho was seen standing in a lane while soaking up the sun and all his attention on the little dog. Sporting a brown sweater with a pair of black pants, Lee Min Ho flashing his contagious smile in the shot.

In the second photo, he held the cute little pooch in his arms. The actor shared the photos with the caption translating to, "Choco, sorry" referring to his dog. The photos and his caption had the fans laughing in the comments section. Comments like, "Pyehaaa! Choco will get jealous!!", "chocoooo will get jealous! Hahaha", "Choco will be jealous!", and "I’m sure choco must be jealous how you gonna make up with her?" flooded the section. Check out the photos below:

Lee Min Ho's pooch was in the news recently after the actor included the little pet in his latest YouTube video. Titled Last Autumn, Lee Min Ho was seen carrying Choco in a bag while playing with the dog in the deserted woods. Check out the video below.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch. He is currently working on his new project Pachinko. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

