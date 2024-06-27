Popular Star Kid: Meet Dhanush's son Yatra Raja, an aspiring cinematographer who was once fined for underage driving

It is definitely not wrong to say that Dhanush is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. The superstar is not just an exceptional actor but also an accomplished singer and director. His range in front of the camera and behind the scenes sets him apart from others.

Apart from being a fantastic artist, the Kubera actor is also a hands-on daddy to his sons, Yatra and Linga. Dhanush is known to prioritize his family over everything.

Both the children also share a close relationship with their dearest daddy. Dhanush never shies away from sharing heartwarming pictures of himself with his sons that scream nothing but love, warmth, and happiness.

The world knows enough about the Rayaan actor but how many of you know that his firstborn is an aspiring cinematographer?

In this article, we will be talking in detail about Yatra Raja, the elder son of superstar Dhanush and his ex-wife and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Who is Yatra Raja?

Born on October 10, 2006, Yatra Raja will turn 18 this year. He has completed his initial schooling in Tamil Nadu and is currently in high school. As per a report in maharashtraarchives.org, Yatra loves to maintain a low profile very much like his father Dhanush.

He loves playing some kind of sports and spending time with his pets in his free time. Earlier, this year, Yatra grabbed headlines after his marks in his 12th board exams were allegedly leaked. As per Free Press Journal, Yatra scored an impressive score of 569 out of 600.

Dhanush’s son Yathra to debut as cinematographer in Raayan? Here’s what we know

As per the latest reports, the star kid is all set to debut in the technical department of the film Industry soon. Unlike his father, Dhanush, and maternal grandfather, Rajinikanth, he is passionate about being behind the lens. Yes, that’s right.

Yatra Raja is an aspiring cinematographer. Reportedly, Yatra is set to make his film debut in Dhanush’s upcoming film, Raayan. However, it is unclear if he is a part of the cinematography team, or is heading it, and official confirmation regarding this is awaited from the makers.

Yatra Raja fined for traffic violations

Back in 2023, Yatra was fined for riding a superbike in Chennai without a driving license and helmet. He was charged as he was not eligible for a driving license in India at that time. As reported by TOI, the Tamil Nadu Traffic Police had imposed the fine.

A video of the incident had surfaced on social media but was later removed. Yatra had a mask on while riding the bike and after investigation, it was confirmed that it was him.

