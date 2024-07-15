EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Devara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Pushpa 2 single screens booking begin

The things are heating up for the second half of 2024 as the Indian Film Industry is gearing up for some of the biggest cinematic spectacles of the year. But obvious, the frequent flow of releases will result in the fight for screens and showcasing, giving the distributors and exhibitors a tough time in chalking out a schedule. Pinkvilla has exclusive insights on industry buzz around the movement in the distribution sector.

Countdown begins for Devara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Pushpa 2

According to industry sources, Anil Thandani, who is one of India’s leading distributors, has started booking screens for his 3 feature films scheduled to release in 2024. “Anil Thadani has started to block single screens for Devara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Pushpa 2. His idea is to lock all the commercials in advance to ensure prominent showcasing for his projects. He is confident all the-three films are potential money spinners and deserve ample of showcasing in India,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that the idea of booking screens for all 3 exciting projects together gives AA Films an upper hand over the rest. “It’s always a case of plenty. AA Films will ensure the right flow of releases for the next two years, which strengthens the relationship between exhibitor and distributor,” the source added.

Two Franchises and a potential franchise gear up for the last quarter of 2024

For those unaware, Devara is slated to hit the big screen on September 27, 2024, whereas Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will arrive during the Diwali 2024 weekend. Pushpa 2 on the other hand has locked December 6, 2024 as it’s release date. Devara marks the return of NTR to the big screen after RRR, and marks his first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the other hand will feature Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, bringing the OG, Vidya Balan back to the franchise with Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri also joining in.

Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly the biggest cinematic attraction of the year featuring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

