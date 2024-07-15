Indian 2 box office collections: Kamal Haasan and Shankar film has a POOR weekend in India

Indian 2 had a dismal performance at the Indian box office, earning just Rs. 72 crore approx during its opening weekend. The film had an ordinary start on Friday and then the weekend trend was poor with daily collections declining, even on Sunday. This was expected given the poor reception which the film got. Further drops are expected on weekdays and the film is likely to be out of theaters within a week, potentially concluding its run with less than Rs. 100 crore.

The box office collections of Indian 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 30.75 Cr. Saturday Rs. 23.00 Cr. Sunday Rs. 18.50 Cr. Total Rs. 72.25 Cr.

In Tamil Nadu, the Kamal Haasan starrer grossed an underwhelming Rs. 36 crore over the weekend, almost half of what Vikram did. The film managed to stay afloat on Saturday by not crashing but the cracks were visible and those cracks became bigger as the film dropped by 15 per cent on Sunday. Basically, the film had a decent amount of pre-sales on Saturday, higher than the first day but the current sales during the day were low, with Saturday ending below Friday eventually. When the pre-sales wore off on Sunday, the collections came further down.

Things were worse outside Tamil Nadu, where the film crashed on Saturday itself and then further declined on Sunday. In Tamil Nadu, the film might still have some run post-first week, but elsewhere, it is expected to be out of theatres by the weekdays.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Indian 2 is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 36.00 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 19.75 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 7.25 Cr. Kerala Rs. 4.25 Cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 5.00 Cr. Total Rs. 72.25 Cr.

