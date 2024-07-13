Top 5 South Newsmakers: From Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Thangalaan trailer release to Sundeep Kishan’s controversy and more

Trigger: This particular article contains information about sexual abuse.

From the release of Kamal Haasan and S Shankar’s much-awaited sequel of their blockbuster franchise to Sundeep Kishan’s controversy, there have been many updates in South showbiz that set social media on fire. Talking about the top South Newsmakers, how can we forget about the trailer release of Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan? Read more details below.

TOP SOUTH NEWSMAKERS

1. Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 release

Kamal Haasan-led Indian 2 finally hit theaters on Friday (July 13). Moviegoers have been excited about this one movie since its inception. The trailer and amazing soundtracks had doubled the excitement around the film’s release. As Indian 2 was released, people rushed to catch the Kamal Haasan starrer.

So far, the film has been received good to mixed reviews. While the majority were impressed with the legendary actor’s performance and screenplay, few left the theatres in disappointment and called it ‘overrated’.

Apart from the Vikram actor, the film also has Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. The blockbuster franchise will return with its third part in January 2025.

2. Sundeep Kishan’s controversy

Popular actor, Sundeep Kishan has hit the headlines after his restaurant in Secunderabad came under Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety’s radar for multiple violations.

The food department accused his restaurant of not following basic hygienic practices and food safety requirements. In the latest update, the Family Man actor has also responded to the accusations, calling them fake.

He took to his social media and reacted to the controversy surrounding his restaurant and called all allegations by the Food Safety Department fake.

3. Thangalaan trailer release

Chiyaan Vikram is all set to transport everybody into a majestic and thrilling world, with the Pa Ranjith directorial Thangalaan. The trailer of the much-awaited film was unveiled on July 10. The movie will hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, coinciding with this year’s Independence Day.

The trailer features the PS-1 actor as a fierce tribal leader, He is seen helping the Britishers seek gold within their village mines. However, things take an ugly turn when the gold hunt earns them the wrath of an apparent sorceress Aarathi, played brilliantly by Malavika Mohanan in just a few glimpses. The rest of the movie follows Thangalaan's struggle to face her with all his strength.

4. Praneeth Hanumantu arrested

Controversial YouTuber turned actor Praneeth Hanumantu was arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) in Bengaluru on Wednesday (July 10). The arrest was followed after Hanumantu came under the radar for making inappropriate jokes about a girl child and her father during a YouTube live session.

Apart from him, three other accused have been included in the controversial case. As per a report by The Hindu, the Telangana police are currently securing a transit warrant to bring him to Hyderabad for questioning.

5. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the adorable couple exchanged wedding vows in Mumbai on July 12. The grand event was graced by renowned celebrities from all over the world. South actors including Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Jyotika, Pooja Hegde, and Rana Daggubati among others were also spotted at the wedding.

Venkatesh Daggubati was also clicked looking dashing as always. Anant and Radhika’s wedding was truly a star-studded event. Inside videos and pictures from the event have gone viral on social media.

