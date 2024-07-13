The Akshay Kumar led Sarfira has taken a dismissal opening at the box office in India with estimates indicating opening day business in the range of Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 2.50 crore. The writing is on the wall for this Sudha Kongara directorial, as there is little interest among the audience to consume this film on the big screen. There multiple factors that have led to this poor start – from the idea of remaking a film that is popular among the audience due to free availability in Hindi to the genre fatigue of celebrating underdogs on the spectacle.

Sarfira fails to get the audience on board

The film was a no-show almost everywhere, be it the mass belts or the multiplexes, and there is little that could happen in the journey ahead. There will be a dip in showcasing from Saturday as the distributors have given Sarfira a wide release, and the occupancies are at an all-time low. It’s sad to see such a scenario for a star like Akshay Kumar, who has delivered unabashed entertainment to the audience over the last 3 decades. The hope is on the backlog to clear for Akshay and then get back to the groove with franchise films like Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5 in 2025.

The reviews for Sarfira are on the positive side, but the media fraternity is also going through a major credibility crisis as almost every second film is well reviewed, and seldom does the positive talk translate into box office returns in today’s world. There is a lack of interest in the audience for the film, and there is little one can do to spike interest among the cine-goers in such times.

Hindustani 2 gets a negative talk among audience

The second release of the week, Hindustani 2 featuring Kamal Haasan in lead, has also turned out to be a disappointing affair. The film has opened around the Rs 1.40 to Rs 1.70 crore mark, and the initial reports are on the negative side, which spells doomsday for the film in the long run. Hindustani 2 is a sequel to a cult like Hindustani, with a director like Shankar who has his own brand among the audiences, yet, nothing has really translated to bring in the audience to the big screen.

The trailer was a big misfire and too over the top for the cinema-going audience in today’s time, and the results are for everyone to see. The first weekend could be around the Rs 5 crore mark and there is little that Hindustani 2 could add from there. Much like Sarfira, there will be a reduction in show for Hindustani 2 as well. All in all, it’s a dull Friday for the industry and the eyes are on Bad Newz to bring in the Good Newz in the coming week

