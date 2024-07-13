S B Satheeshan reveals it took 4 months and whopping Rs 20 lakhs to make one costume for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which was released on July 12, has been the talk of the town, Meanwhile, the National Award-winning costume designer, S B Satheeshan, grabbed attention when he revealed that it took him 4 months to design one outfit for the political thriller.

‘Took 4 months to design one costume for Indian 2’; reveals S. B. Satheeshan

As per a report by Onmanorama, Satheeshan took 4 months to design just one costume used in the Kamal Haasan starrer. He revealed that it cost Rs 20 lakh and was unavailable in India. It was finally in Abu Dhabi, that Satheeshan found the costume but that’s not it. Since the costume did not suit an action sequence, he had to re-work.

Although his work in Indian 2 is limited to one costume in an action scene and a song sequence, most of his work is in Indian 3, which is expected to hit theatres in January 2025. It is pertinent to mention that Indian 2 marks the debut of Satheeshan as a costume designer in the Tamil Industry. He always dreamt of working on S Shankar films.

The aforementioned report quoted Satheeshan saying, “After I watched Daya, I went to the next theatre to watch Jeans. I remember being awe-struck by the costumes in ‘Jeans’ and hoping to get a chance to at least design one costume in a Shankar directorial. I am glad I have been able to be part of Indian 2 and Indian 3.”

It seems like Satheeshan truly manifested working with S Shankar. Further, the Malayali designer spoke about how the director is very particular about his costumes. “He ensures all the costumes are designed several months ahead of the schedule. There is no last-minute rush,” Satheeshan added.

Who is Satheeshan?

For the unversed, Satheeshan is a popular Malayali costume designer. He has worked in several films like Guru, Devadoothan, Summer in Bethlehem, and Traffic, among others. Satheeshan has won several awards for his immense contribution including the prestigious National Award for Best Costume Design in 1998 for Daya.

All about Indian 2 (Hindustani 2)

Kamal Haasan and S Shankar re-united and returned with the much-awaited sequel of their blockbuster franchise, Indian. The Aalavandhan actor has reprised his role as Senapathy, a once-feared vigilante, in Indian 2. Apart from Haasan, the film features Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and Kajal Aggarwal, among others, in pivotal roles.

The sequel was released worldwide on July 12 and has so far received good reviews from audiences and film critics. Indian 2 is a continuation of the tale of Senapathy, a veteran freedom fighter who takes up the mantle of India to eliminate corruption in India.

The film, produced by Lyca Productions will soon return with its third part in January 2025, as confirmed by the makers.

