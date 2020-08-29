EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu CONFIRMS Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi; shoot begins in September

While there were speculations about Taapsee being signed on a for a comedy opposite the South superstar, the Thappad actress has now exclusively confirmed the development. Read inside for more details.

is clearly giving a tough competition to when it comes to the number of films she's doing every year. After Thappad, if Covid 19 hadn't played spoilsport, the actress would have had at least two more releases in 2020, following up with her four films last year. Now, there were fresh speculations about Taapsee signing up a big film with South superstar Vijay Setupathi.

The film in point is going to be directed by Sundarajan's son Deepak Sundarajan. While the reports were based only on grapevine till now, Taapsee has now confirmed the same exclusively to Pinkvilla. Taapsee shares, "Yes, it's a Tamil comedy that I'm doing with them along with Vijay. I had said yes to the script around a year ago and the director wanted me only to do this film. We were figuring out dates for this and as soon as things started opening up a bit, we quickly squeezed this one."

Shooting for the film begins in September in Jaipur and will be wrapped up in a quick start-to-finish schedule. "I will finish the film in around 28 days and it will be shot in a very controlled environment," the actress adds. While this is a comedy, Taapsee also has another Tamil film that she had signed titled Jana Gana Mana - an espionage thriller that she had already started shooting for last year. Along with these two South projects, Taapsee has several Bollywood films lined up. She finishes the remaining portions of Haseen Dillruba, before moving onto Loop Lapeta (the Hindi remake of Run Lola Run), followed by Rashmi Rocket and Mithali Raj biopic Sabash Mithu. Post these, she also teams up with her friend and mentor Anurag Kashyap for a supernatural thriller again.

