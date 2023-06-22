EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia opens on her ‘no intimacy’ clause while doing South Indian films

Tamannaah Bhatia has been relegated to small roles in massive star vehicles that have catered to the male protagonists for most of her career. But in Sujoy Ghosh’s short in the soon-to-be-released Lust Stories 2, the Veeram actress has a prominent role.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah spoke at length about waiting for a role of this kind for a long time to prove herself. Also, the actress spoke about not doing intimate scenes for the longest time in her career and finally being ready to act in them.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the taboo around intimacy on screen

Tamannaah spoke about the taboo attached to intimacy scenes and how she managed to break away from the mindset of not doing any on screen. She also revealed that she was a huge fan of Lust Stories when it came out in 2018.

She said, "For an actor like me, because I have done a lot of commercial cinema, I am first the audience of Lust Stories 1. It really gave me the power as a female actor and as just an audience that people want to watch these stories.”

The actress added, “The taboo and shame around it is slowly wearing away because we are moving with times and everyone is evolving. So, I was that first audience that lapped it up. I enjoyed it. I remember everyone that I knew had watched it, and everyone seemed to have enjoyed it."

Tamannaah Bhatia on what led her to do intimate scenes

The actress also spoke about her hesitations in doing intimate scenes and what the difference is now that she has finally done one. Tamannaah also revealed that doing intimate scenes did not seem a big enough deal for her anymore and it just felt like a part of telling a story.

She said, "I have had literally next to no intimacy. So for me as an actor, it was a great opportunity to understand that something like intimacy is also just like any other scene. It’s like a scene in which we are eating food, or it's like a scene in which we are doing action. It is choreographed.

It turns out that breaking away from conventions was also a reason for her to be intimate on screen. Tamannaah shares, “The entire process actually demystified so many things for me as a person and as an actor. It was very much needed for an actor like myself to present a side to the audience that they haven’t seen of me. I was so hungry to show people that I am an actor and I can do anything."

