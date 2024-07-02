Calling old fierce fashionistas, it’s time to ditch the drab and embrace the fab this Monsoon. The rainy season is here, and it’s insanely necessary to turn those gloomy days into stylish triumphs. Wondering how to slay in your comfortable rainy day outfits without compromising your fashion quotient?

Well, let’s take some cues from Bollywood's leading ladies. After all, who else can help us stay on-trend with our Monsoon fashion game? It’s time for some gasp-worthy ideas for rainy days.

So, get ready to channel your inner diva with these 9 stylish rainy day outfit ideas, inspired by B-town’s beloved fashion icons like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Triptii Dimri, and many more. Let’s just rock the rainy day away!

9 trendy Bollywood actresses-approved rainy day outfits for 2024:

Sweater with shorts and boots:

One of the easiest ways in which you can rock rain boots for the rainy season to create a rather super sassy rainy day outfit is to pair them with mini shorts just like Bollywood fashion icon, Kiara Advani did with her look. She wore a full-sleeved white sweater with matching white mini-shorts.

She also added a pop of color with vibrant pink thigh-high boots to elevate the whole ensemble. You can easily replace these boots with black waterproof boots for such casual rainy day outfits. You can also add some bling factor to this look with statement accessories and a radiant makeup look to rock the monsoon vibe.

Floral-printed mini-dress:

When it comes to monsoon fashion, many people seem to assume that it’s all about basic wear but, it really isn’t. You can also slay in form-fitting and fabulous mini-dresses just like Triptii Dimri did with her vibrant pick. The full-sleeved green dress.

Even the floral print on the sassy ensemble with the pleated style was just all things amazing. You can also elevate your cute casual rainy day outfit with flat sandals or give it a sporty twist with sneakers. You can also add femme accessories and a radiant as well as cool makeup look to slay the vibe.

Graphic T-shirt with shorts:

One of the biggest celebrity-approved trends that makes the rounds when it comes to rainy days is slaying with shorts. But, can you pair shorts with a graphic T-shirt to create fashion fabulousness? The answer is yes, and Alia Bhatt proved the same with her aesthetic rainy day outfit.

She paired an oversized and comfortable graphic T-shirt with oversized sleeves and added vibrant yellow shorts to ace the look. You can complete such Gen-Z-approved looks with sneakers or combat boots to rock the vibe. You can also add yellow accessories that perfectly match the shorts, to elevate the sassy look. Don’t forget your makeup!

Corset and cargo pants:

If you want to create a comfortable and chic rainy day outfit that can effortlessly be dressed up as well as dressed down according to the occasion well then. You must take some major style inspiration from Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest look. Her outfit featured a fitted and cropped corset top with sleek straps and an alluring neckline.

This was paired with army-print cargo pants to complete the look. You can also rock the cute rainy day outfit with formal shoes or a pair of flat sandals to keep your feet dry for rainy days. Remember to add sassy accessories to elevate the monsoon vibe.

Classic co-ord set with jacket:

Do you want to rock a casual and comfortable rainy day look with a statement-worthy co-ord set? Well, you really must take some major style inspiration from Bollywood’s fashion icon, Deepika Padukone. Her recent look with a cool white co-ord set was just amazing.

The look featured a full-sleeved and fitted shirt with a collared neckline. It was paired with a matching wide-legged pair of pants and they were great too. You can also layer such rainy day work outfits with a full-sleeved and long jacket. You can also add awesome accessories to elevate the chic rainy day outfit.

Denim jumpsuit with sneakers:

Are you obsessed with classy jumpsuits? Well, why don’t you opt for these picks to slay on a rainy day? These fabulous picks would be just perfect for basically all events and occasions, and Kriti Sanon’s incomparable blue-hued denim ensemble is quite visibly the best.

The ensemble featured a form-fitting silhouette and a fantastic collared neckline. You can choose to wrap up the fit with contrasting sneakers or knee-high boots. You can also add statement accessories with a radiant makeup look to elevate such rainy day outfit ideas and strike the perfect balance.

Crop top with mini-skirt:

Another awesome way to create a rainy day outfit with a side of hyper-feminine allure is to opt for a convenient and chic vibrant high-waisted and upper-thigh-length mini-skirt with well-formed pleats just like Disha Patani did with her recent ensemble.

She paired this with a contrasting white crop top with sleek straps and an alluring as well as plunging neckline. The delicate floral print on the set was also just all things alluring. You can also add monsoon-friendly gum boots or even sneakers to complete such rainy weather outfits. You must also go with a bold no-makeup look with minimalistic picks for this stylish rainy day outfit.

Camisole top and shorts:

If you’re one of those fabulous fashionistas who basically love to keep things comfortably casual. Well then, you must take the much-needed rainy day inspiration for your monsoon outfits from none other than the B-town’s fashionable diva, Ananya Panday’s chic blue and white look.

It featured a sassy and form-fitting sleeveless and plain blue camisole top with an alluring circular-shaped neckline. This was worn with fitted white shorts. However, you can also go with denim skinny jeans. You can pair this with matching leggings, cool sneakers, or flat sandals. We love the appeal of shorts for rainy days. Remember to add a subtle makeup look to the ensemble.

Trench coat with baggy jeans:

Are you wondering about what to do on those days when it rains extremely hard and the weather is super cold? Well then, you must take some major fashion inspiration from none other than Tara Sutaria. Her chic look featured a white camisole top with matching denim baggy jeans that screamed all things amazing. You can also add black jeans, instead.

You can easily layer such basic looks with a long and oversized full-sleeved beige coat to keep yourself warm during those chill days. You can also complete such looks with sneakers or ankle-length boots. You must also add basic accessories along with a high-end bag to rock such fashion for rainy days. Remember to add a basic makeup look to complete the comfortably casual vibe.

Well, now you can totally conquer monsoon in style. With these Bollywood diva-inspired rainy day outfit ideas, you're ready to splash through puddles and embrace the rainy season with effortless flair. Grab your favorite umbrella, channel your inner fashionista, and strut with confidence. After all, rain or shine, fashion knows no bounds.

So, which one of these celebrity-approved rainy day outfits is your absolute favorite? Are you feeling inspired to nail the monsoon-friendly vibe? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

