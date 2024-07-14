Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Tamannah Bhatia’s black and gold lehenga is wedding guest style done to perfection

The Ambani family is having the time of their lives as today, July 14; they are celebrating the grand reception of Anant and Radhika. For the reception, Bollywood sensation Tamannah Bhatia put her best foot forward on the red carpet. As is well anticipated with her sterling fashion sense, Tamannaah was once again elegant to the backdrop as she dazzled in her choice of dress and posture.

Glamour and grace were in full force when Tamannaah Bhatia showed up at the Ambani event. Her sense of style and familiarity with high-profile events were evident in the outfits and accessories she chose. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning outfit

The diva opted for a black and golden lehenga that was a perfect fit for the grand occasion. Her ensemble featured a half-sleeved short blouse with a plunging neckline adorned with intricate mirror work along the borders.

Not only did the blouse accentuate her toned midriff, but it also seemed to bring a twinge of contemporary to the apparel. She had it worn with a black skirt, which boasted a mermaid silhouette from the waist, gracefully flaring out below.

The black skirt had gold embroidery all over, giving it a royal feel. Tamannaah fixed the dupatta very neatly over her shoulder and arm, which was also a plus for her because it gave her an elegant look and completed the attire.

Tamannaah’s accessories and glam

In terms of accessories, the actress wore only a few pieces, yet eye-catching; the jhumkas and the mang-tikka especially matched the artwork of her lehenga. Her accessories also featured delicate hath phool and a potli bag, which matched the embroidery of her lehenga and had black and golden tassel details.

The actress’ hair and makeup were styled to perfection, adding a touch of glamor. Her beauty choices featured soft, smokey eyes, nude lipstick, and blushed and highlighted cheeks. Her hair was tied in a loose braid adorned with roses, adding a romantic and ethereal touch to the look.

Her black and golden lehenga not only celebrated the occasion but also put her innate fashion sense on display.

