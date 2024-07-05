9 trendy saree color combinations in 2024 inspired by Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Kiara Advani to unleash your inner ethnic style

Sarees are synonymous with Indian women as an elegant piece of garment reflecting the culture and tradition of the country.Saree color combinations can truly elevate your look, giving you a refreshing break from the usual and adding vibrant touch to your wardrobe or even the event you are attending.

But going with the usual and repetitive shades can sometimes make you look dull and boring. Thus, if you are planning to add some fresh and creative looks to your saree collection, experimenting with color combinations is the best approach.These saree color combinations can give your ensemble a fresh and contemporary twist. Here are 9 innovative saree color combinations inspired by Bollywood celebs.

9 saree color combinations inspired by celebs

Pink and yellow color combination

If you want a vibrant and cheerful look that can be worn on various occasions, a pink and yellow color combination is the perfect combo you can choose. Opt for a soft pink with a light lemon yellow to create a subtle look suitable for daytime events like brunches, baby showers, or family gatherings. If you pick bold pink with vibrant yellow, as Tamannaah Bhatia did, they are also suitable for celebrations like mehndi, weddings, and cultural celebrations. Go for sarees in fabrics like georgette, chiffon, or silk with subtle embellishments.

Blue and golden color combination

The blue and golden color combination is a regal and luxurious saree color combination. It is suitable for evening events like weddings or formal receptions and will also give a vintage look to traditional ceremonies. This color combination will look perfect on fabrics like silk, brocade, or velvet. You can pair your saree with temple jewelry or Kundan jewelry for a more royal look. You can use elements like Gajra and Pooja Hegde to complete the look.

Pink and blue color combination

If you want a feminine vibe with some freshness, a pink and blue saree color combination like Shilpa Shetty’s is a good choice. You can opt for a light baby pink with powder blue for a gentle look, which is perfect for daytime events or casual gatherings. For a bold appearance, you can go for hot pink or magenta with blue for bold daytime events, ideal for weddings and festive occasions. You can complete the look with a matching clutch or polti bag.

Classic black and white color combination

The black-and-white combination is timeless and versatile. Like Kiara Advani, you can opt for sarees in bold black and white patterns such as stripes, checks, and polka dots for a visual impact. Pick sarees with intricate black lace embroidery or gold embroidery. A white blouse for a cohesive appearance with cuts, patterns, or embroidery will elevate the look. This color combination is perfect for cocktail parties, gala dinners, or weddings.

Blue and yellow color combination

If you are looking for a soft, serene, and soothing saree color mix, you can pick a powder blue and a soft yellow. This color combination can be a good choice for baby showers, brunches, or garden parties. Like Deepika Padukone, you can go for shades like mint blue or buttercup yellow in fabrics like net or crepe. Keep the jewelry minimalistic with small gemstones in pastel hues to complete the look.

Red and pink color combination

If you want a bold, vibrant, and striking color combination, then red and pink are what you need. You can go for deep crimson or maroon red paired with soft blush or baby pink for an appearance perfect for formal events or date nights. You can also choose coral tones like Aditi Rao Hydari with dusty rose or muted pink for daytime events. Opt for pick fabrics like velvet or cotton with sequins, embroidery, or beadwork. This saree color combination will work well for sangeet or reception events.

Yellow and white color combination

The yellow and white saree color combination of Genelia D’Souza is a fresh and cheerful option for summer weddings. You can opt for mustard tones with creamy whites for a warm and earthy vibe. You can opt for a contrasting blouse for a pop of color. Keep the jewelry light and opt for delicate pieces in gold or silver. For a summery vibe or relaxed look, style your hair in loose curls or messy braids adorned with flowers.

Red and white color combination

The red and white saree color combination can create a bold and eye-catching look. For a more subtle and romantic appearance, you can opt for softer shades like blush red paired with ivory or cream white, like Taapsee Pannu. For a comfortable look, you can choose fabrics like cotton with a high neck or puffed-sleeve blouses. Go with silver jewelry or Kundan that complements the richness of the color red. This combination is perfect for events like Durga Puja or Diwali.

Dual-toned saree combination

A dual-toned saree color combination like Alia Bhatt will create a feminine look. Choose a saree that blends from red to pink or vice versa in a gradient or ombre effect. For a contrasting base, you can opt for a red blouse or a pink blouse with a red saree.

This combination will go well with chiffon or georgette. You can also consider a saree with net or lace ideal for receptions and dinners.

Bollywood stars are a rich source of fashion tips for those who want to play it safe with saree color combinations. Primarily, these combos are suitable for such events as weddings, festive occasions, and informal parties, so you will be noticed as a stylish and distinguished guest.

There is no rule saying that colors, prints, and patterns of the clothes have to be similar; you can try different saree color combinations until you find the one you like. You can now transfigure your saree style and use the above tips to dress appropriately for any occasion.

