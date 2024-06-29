Best-dressed celebs of the week: Ananya Panday, Triptii Dimri to Tamannaah Bhatia up the fashion ante

Every week, celebrities step out in stunning outfits that catch our eye and give us style inspiration. In this week’s list of best-dressed celebs, we give a shout out to those who wowed us with their great fashion choices.

Join us as we take a look at the fabulous looks that set new trends and show off incredible style. Let’s dive into the world of fashion and see which star shined the brightest this week!

Triptii Dimri in little black dress

The Bulbbul actress Triptii Dimri turned heads at a trailer launch event wearing a black Versace designer mini dress. The dress had a simple yet elegant cowl neckline accompanied by tonal crystal embellished; while the shoulder strap come with Medusa 95’ logo hardware. She completed her look with golden Versace hoop earring of Rs 27,500 and black strappy pump heels. Again, her makeup was simple, elegant, and natural; her cheeks had a hint of pink blush, her lips were done in natural lipstick color, and her eyes lined and mascaraed. She rounded off her stylish look with side parted curly hair.

Ananya Panday in fiery red gown

Ananya Panday grabbed headlines with her fiery all-red outfit from Acel. She wore a red strapless satin corset that perfectly accentuated her curves with a structured bodice and sweetheart neckline.

Complementing the corset was a mini satin skirt with front gathers and a small flower on one side. The skirt’s unique asymmetrical hemline, short in front and trailing long at the back, added a dramatic touch to her look. With her dress she opted for a rose choker to make her look cohesive and with red heels and make-up, she looked stunning.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia in violet gown

Tamannaah Bhatia stunned everyone in a stunning violet dress from Victoria Beckham’s collection. The satin dress features gathered and ruched detailing at the front, connected to a stylish ring. With a round neck and long sleeves, the dress has a modern twist.

It fits snugly at the waist, accentuating Tamannaah’s silhouette, and flows into a floor-length hem. The open-back design adds a touch of glamor, making it perfect for the red carpet and formal events. with dainty jewelry and pink-toned make-up, she finished her stunning look.

Janhvi Kapoor in golden embellished gown

Janhvi Kapoor stunned at Paris Haute Couture week in a gold dress from Rachel Gilbert’s collection. The dress featured hand-beaded embellishments with 3D flower detailing and dainty straps that highlighted her frame. The square neckline and back split added drama to the elegant silhouette, making Janhvi shine.

She accessorized minimally with shiny golden pump high heels, allowing her dress to take center stage. Her make-up included shimmery gold eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and bright cheeks which completed her look flawlessly.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor in head-to-toe Dior

Sonam Kapoor who is renowned for her incredible sense of style, thrilled her followers on Instagram with photos from her glitzy outing. She wore an opulent brown leather jacket that showcased a creative American flag pattern. She wore it with a smart gray wool skirt and blue polka dot tie to create a fun yet elegant look.

What caught their attention was her Dior Spectator Pumps. With brown-toned make-up and a side-parted hairstyle, she once again proved she is a true-blue fashion icon.

To sum this up, this week’s best-dressed celebs have shown us how to rock fashion with confidence and flair. From stunning red carpet appearances to chic everyday outfits, these stars have set trends and inspired us all.

So, let’s continue to celebrate the creativity and enthusiasm they bring to the fashion industry. Here’s to more amazing outfits and stylish occasions in the future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri's stunning black Versace dress worth Rs 4,21,600 is our ultimate girls' night out inspiration