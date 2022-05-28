Kamal Haasan on pan-Indian cinema as he promotes Vikram: It's not a South film succeeding but an Indian film

Kamal Haasan is gearing for the release of his much anticipated pan-Indian film Vikram on June 3, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The Tamil superstar is currently on a promotional tour for his film and Mumbai is the first stop. The actor interacted with the media about the film and opened up on pan Indian cinema.

Speaking about how pan-Indian movies are a raising factor, Kamal Haasan said, "Film speaks a world language, we are a country with such diversity but fantastic unity. We as a country doesn't speak a language but sing the national anthem with pride. I have seen this from my childhood. There is one sensibility that united us all, we are living it. Film takes in part, does its duty in uniting people. This is the only place you don't check the cast and status of the next man sitting in the cinema hall. It is not a South film that is succeeding, it's an Indian film succeeding. That's always better than a Hollywood film succeeding. Mughal Ae Azam, Sholay and so many others have seen national. Mughal Ae Azam is not just intelligence, it's guts. It took decades to make the film. We should respect each other. Films don't have language."

As part of the film's promotion, the makers also hosted a grand audio launch event in Chennai a few days ago, which was attended by many biggies from Kollywood. He also launched the trailer at Cannes Film Festival and also promoted the film.

This action thriller outing also has an ensemble cast along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and backed up by Kamal Haasan's production, Raaj Kamal Films International, the music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander for the film.