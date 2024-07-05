EXCLUSIVE: Nag Ashwin opens up on his conscious decision to keep Krishna's character in silhouette for Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD has been the talk of the town since it was released in the theaters on June 27. All moviegoers have been going gaga over the epic sci-fiction starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

Apart from the story, great performance, and delightful VFX, people have also been talking about Krishna’s character from Kalki 2898 whose face was not revealed. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nag Ashwin talked about his conscious decision to keep Krishna’s character in silhouette and more.

Nag Ashwin talks about Lord Krishna in Kalki 2898 AD

He said, “The idea was always to keep Krishna’s character, a Silhouette and without an identity because otherwise it just becomes a person or an actor. The idea was to keep him dark-skinned, silhouetted, and a mysterious figure.”

Further, Nag Ashwin also said that he does not plan on revealing Krishna’s face in Kalki 2 as well. “ No plans of revealing his face because it will go against the point,” he added.

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD shows lord Krishna from Mahabharata but does not reveal his face throughout the film. Ever since the film was released, fans have been speculating about Krishna’s character in Kalki and whether his face will be revealed in the sequel or not.

For information, Tamil actor Krishnakumar portrayed Krishna's role in the film. The actor also took to his social media handle to post a clip from the Kalki 2898 AD and his silhouette can be seen in it.

All about Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin recently delivered a massive multi-starrer film at the box office on June 27. Kalki 2898 AD features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles in a sci-fi dystopian movie. Set in 2898 AD, it explores the story of the last remaining city on the earth.

Kalki 2898 AD has been running successfully in the theaters and setting new records at the box office.

The sci-fi epic thriller strikes a perfect balance between the mythological elements from Hindu scriptures and presents a story that originates from the days of Mahabharata. Besides the lead actors, the movie also has an ensemble cast of artists like Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Anna Ben, and many more in key roles.

