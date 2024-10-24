Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun starrer to have another change in release date?

Superstar Allu Arjun’s next release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been the hot topic of discussion amongst everyone. The Sukumar directorial has previously grabbed attention for the multiple changes made in its release date. While the movie has now been confirmed to hit theaters on December 6, 2024, the latest conjecture suggests that there might be another change on the same.

The new buzz has suggested that this time, the film wouldn't be delayed but instead be preponed by a day and would release on December 5, 2024. An official confirmation of the new development is expected soon.

For the uninformed, the film was first scheduled to be released in April this year, but it was rescheduled to August 15. However, with another round of postponement, Pushpa 2 finally flagged off a confirmed and unchangeable release date of December 6, 2024.

Surely, the latest update on the highly anticipated movie has gotten all the fans of the superstar excited, as they are all geared up to witness the massive entertainer a day earlier than before.

Back on October 17, 2024, Allu Arjun dropped another breathtaking poster of the film on his Instagram account. It featured him embodying the essence of his titular character, Pushpa, the mafia raj. He could be seen sitting on a throne and reflecting both a sense of power and confidence, leaving his fans in a frenzy of emotions.

Besides the scintillating glimpse, the poster also re-confirmed Pushpa 2: The Rule’s release date yet again as December 6.

Well, Pinkvilla had earlier learned from sources close to the development of the film that Pushpa 2’s director Sukumar, along with the production banner Mythri Movie Makers and Allu Arjun himself, would come together to unveil a power-packed trailer of the film by the second week of November.

Moreover, it also hinted that being the sequel to the 2021 release, the scale of Pushpa 2: The Rule is significantly ten times bigger than Pushpa: The Rise.

