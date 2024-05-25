Naga Chaitanya meets Prabhas’ Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD; here’s how he reacted

As many may already know, Naga Chaitanya is an avid automobile enthusiast and it seems the actor has not missed out on experiencing a futuristic marvel now. After being unveiled by Prabhas recently, Chay has gotten behind the steering wheel of Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD.

In a recent video shared by the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, we can see Naga Chaitanya being mesmerized by the futuristic car. The car was specially crafted for use in the upcoming movie and was brought in front of the audience during a recent event.

After being starstruck by driving around in this futuristic machine, Naga Chaitanya himself took it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to react to the experience. The actor revealed how it was nothing like he had ever experienced and said, “Hats off to the entire team for translating this vision into reality. It is truly an engineering marvel.” He also added how it was great to chill with Bujji.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi movie set in the post-apocalyptic timeline future. The film features Prabhas in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and many more in key roles.

Inspired by Hindu mythology, the movie explores the prophesied end of time with Lord Vishnu’s 10th and final avatar, Kalki, appearing to destroy evil. The film features Prabhas in the role of Bhairava who is said to be the alter-ego of Kalki and Haasan playing the main antagonist.

Moreover, several actors have been rumored of playing cameo roles in the movie with Keerthy Suresh even lending her voice for the car Bujji. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024, and is truly one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Naga Chaitanya’s next

Naga Chaitanya is currently geared up for the filming of his upcoming movie, Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie features the tale of a fisherman being entrapped by Pakistan after accidentally crossing the border. The story is based on a real-life incident that occurred to a fisherman from the Srikakulam region of Andhra Pradesh.

The film also features Sai Pallavi in the lead role, marking her second collaboration with Naga Chaitanya after their previous flick Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula.

