Keerthy Suresh embraces soft girl aesthetics in blush pink saree with wildflowers worth Rs 42,000 and we are floored

Keerthy Suresh, without a doubt, is one of the most promising actors in South Indian cinema. Her exceptional acting abilities are well-known and she has distinguished herself with strong performances and versatile roles. Still, her popularity has been largely attributed to more than simply her acting prowess. Keerthy always draws attention and makes headlines with her sense of style, especially her affinity for sarees.

If you dig inside the closet of the actress you will notice that she has a soft spot for sarees and she always manages to turn a drape into a statement piece. As she prepares for the promotions of her upcoming film Raghu Thatha, she has once again displayed her impeccable sense of style by donning a gorgeous saree that accentuates her elegance and grace. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Keerthy Suresh’s latest saree look

The actress selected a blush pink saree from the shelves of designer Archana Rao. Her saree was no regular saree, it was a two-way saree which is a modern take on the traditional garment and this innovative feature allows the saree to be draped in different styles.

Her blush pink saree has a playful and fresh vibe thanks to its beautiful print of small wildflowers strewn all over it. The saree’s opposite side is vivid crimson that is trimmed with dainty lace, creating a stunning contrast that elevates the ensemble. The saree’s dual design gives it more versatility and creates a striking item.

The Baby John actress accessorized her saree with a blush pink strappy pleated bustier that matched the print of the saree with small wildflowers. The bustier design gives the ensemble a more modern edge, and its pleats and strappy elements added to its overall appeal. Her saree comes with a price tag of Rs. 42,000.

Keerthy Suresh’s accessories and glam

Her selection of accessories enhanced her look even more. Keerthy chose simple yet elegant jewelry, such as silver earrings and a big ring, which accentuated the saree without drawing attention to it. Her jewelry accessorized the stunning saree while adding a hint of glitz.

The actress kept her make-up beautiful and natural. With accentuated cheekbones, a trace of kohl, winged eyeliner and a delicate pink lip color unified the entire ensemble. her softly waved hair added to her overall elegant aspect and accentuated her beauty.

The actress continues to show that she is not just a powerhouse of talent but also a fashion icon. Her decision to wear a blush pink two-way saree for Raghu Thatha promotions is evidence of her exquisite sense of style and her ability to mix traditional elements with modern ones. She is one of the most admired celebrities in the business, and her recent appearance serves as a reminder of that.

