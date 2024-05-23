Kalki 2898 AD: Everything to know about Prabhas’ car Bujji from Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi flick; kerb weight to torque

Right from the time it was announced, Prabhas’ upcoming science-fiction flick with Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD has been a topic of discussion among cinephiles across the country. With just over a month remaining for the film’s release, it is safe to say that Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films of 2024.

Quite recently, the makers of the film had organized a pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad, where Prabhas was seen as his character Bhairava. Further, the makers also unveiled another prominent figure, the Baahubali actor’s car from the film, named Bujji. The custom designed vehicle quickly grabbed the audience’s attention, as well.

All about Kalki 2898 AD’s Bujji

It is understood that Bujji, the car, has been custom made for the film by prominent automobile manufacturers Mahindra, in collaboration with Jayem Motors in Coimbatore. However, in the film, the vehicle has been built by hand by none other than Prabhas’ character Bhairava.

Additionally, it is learnt that the magnificent orange beast has a kerb weight of 6 tonnes, with power equalling 94 kilowatts. The car is said to have a torque of 9800 Newton-meters, which is significantly higher than a commercial car. Furthermore, Bujji is said to possess a battery of 47 kiloWatt-hour.

Coming to the car’s wheels, Bujji has three tires, two in the front, and one at the back. In the film, the wheel at the back is a spherical one, allowing the vehicle to move in any direction. The front tires have a rim size of 34.5 inches, with its length being 6075 mm, width being 3380 mm and height being 2186 mm. It is understood that the tires have been custom made for the film as well. The car also has a batmobile-esque canopy, protecting its driver as well.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD marks the fourth directorial venture of Nag Ashwin, and his first collaboration with Prabhas. Apart from the Salaar actor, the film also boasts an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and several others in crucial roles.

The director had already revealed earlier this year that the science fiction film covers a timespan of 6000 years, starting with the Mahabharatha in 3102 BCE to 2898 AD. The film has been bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, and Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film. Djordje Stojilkovic and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao take care of the film’s camerawork and editing respectively.

