WATCH: Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva clicked at Hyderabad airport; couple exudes swag in casual yet stylish looks

Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva were spotted leaving Hyderabad on July 17. If reports are to be believed then the actor and deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh is heading for Delhi to attend the Jaljeevan conference.

Pawan Kalyan clicked with his wife Anna Lezhneva

Pawan Kalyan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on July 17. The actor and political leader was accompanied by his wife Anna Lezhneva. The power couple looked like a true match made in heaven in their casual and comfortable airport looks.

The Thammudu actor opted for a casual black shirt and paired it with a grey cargo pant. He completed his look with black shoes. On the other hand, his wife Anna looked super cute in her black maxi dress. She layered her dress with a long grey shrug and completed her look with white sneakers.

Amidst heavy security, Pawan Kalyan and his wife made their way into the airport. As per a report in ETV Bharat, the couple is heading to Delhi to attend the Jaljeevan conference.

Pawan will be attending the meeting led by Union Minister CR Patil. This visit is significant as there will be a lot of relevant topics covered at this meeting.

What’s next for Pawan Kalyan?

After his historic win at the 2024 general elections and assuming the charges as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, he is all set to return on the silver screen.

The actor-turned-politician is gearing up for the release of OG, also known as They Call Him OG. The movie is expected to be released this year and feature Pawan in thrilling action sequences.

OG revolves around a vicious criminal named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after a ten-year hiatus to kill a mafia leader called Omi Bhau. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film features Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Arjun Das along with Pawan Kalyan.

Apart from this, the Bheemla Nayak actor will feature in the period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs. Spirit. The fantasy action movie takes place in the Mughal Empire in the 17th century and the actor portrays an outlaw.

Moreover, Pawan has also joined the Harish Shankar-directed movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film also stars Sakshi Vaidya and Sreeleela in crucial roles. The Thammudu star will portray the role of a police officer in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

