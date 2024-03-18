PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam and other legends pay tribute to veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

Indian cinema is undeniably one of the most prominent forms of world cinema, and have even carved a niche for ourselves over the years. However, the journey to reach this stage has been quite a long with several pioneers leading the way. One of the most prominent names, especially when it comes to South Indian cinema is Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

The filmmaker actively made films between the 1970s to the late 2000s and even had a release in 2022. On March 17, Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International gathered some of the most prominent names in the field of cinema, including Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini Haasan, lyricist Vairamuthu, filmmakers Madonne Ashwin and Arun Matheswaran, actor Siddharth, and many more for a retrospective film fete, as an ode to Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, who was also present there.

From film screenings to discussions and other activities at the film fete

It is learned that the retrospective film fete, which they titled Apoorva Singeetam, was nothing short of a masterclass, with several of the veteran filmmaker’s films being showcased there, including the 1981 film Raja Paarvai among others. Further, it is also learned that there were film discussions with Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Vairamuthu, and more. The production house took to social media to share images from the event.

Siddharth enjoys his fan-boy moments

Among the several prominent faces that were gathered at the film fete was prominent actor Siddharth, who will next be seen in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The actor turned to his Instagram stories to share moments from the event.

He initially shared the poster of the film Raja Paarvai, with the caption: “One of the most amazing experiences of my life; Watching my favorite film with the masters who made it; Thank you Universe”

The actor also shared a photo of Mani Ratnam with Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, with the caption: “Apoorva Singeetham; with Boss Mani Sir; Legends that make you want to be BETTER”

About Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, as mentioned earlier, is one of the pioneers in Indian cinema. The filmmaker, in an illustrious career spanning close to six decades, has made several prominent films in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, including films like Pushpaka Vimana, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Anand, America Abbayi, and many more. The filmmaker even had a release in 2022, after a span of 9 years, titled Pratibimbalu. The film was initially shot in 1982 but was only released in 2022.