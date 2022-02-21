SUPER JUNIOR’s Heechul, Eunhyuk and Shindong look incredible in concept photos for new special single album

On February 21, SJ Label released new concept photos for SUPER JUNIOR’s upcoming album ‘The Road: Winter for Spring’ and the three members- Heechul, Eunhyuk and Shindong look incredibly handsome in their attires. Dressed in a brown sweater and white shirt, each member carries the theme of the album.

In the previously released teaser photos, Donghae, Leeteuk, and Yesung are receiving light in different spaces. The three people's warm visuals and warm atmosphere give a warm sensibility to the viewers. 'The Road: Winter for Spring' is SUPER JUNIOR's comeback after more than a year. With the teaser image and the music video teaser video for the title song 'Call’, the group’s unique soft sensibility is foretold, making spring even more awaited.

In addition, SUPER JUNIOR will conduct a comeback live on the official YouTube channel at 8 pm on March 1, the day after the release of 'The Road: Winter for Spring', and continue active communication to introduce the new album to fans. The main music video of SUPER JUNIOR's special single album 'The Road: Winter for Spring' and the title song 'Callin' will be released on various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on February 28th.

SUPER JUNIOR was created by producer Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment. Super Junior debuted on November 6, 2005, with the single ‘Twins (Knock Out)’. They are also dubbed by the media as the ‘King of Hallyu Wave’ due to their prominent contributions in the Korean Wave. SUPER JUNIOR currently consists of 10 members, consisting of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group launched into international recognition following the release of their best-selling single ‘Sorry, Sorry’ in 2009, the title song of their most critically successful album, ‘Sorry, Sorry’.

