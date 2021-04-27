TEASER: eAeon explores love & loss in the intriguing teaser for his song Don't in collaboration with BTS' RM

eAeon has unveiled his dramatic music video teaser for Don't featuring BTS' RM.

Friday, April 30th brings exciting new music for fans to enjoy. ITZY will release their new mini-album Guess Who. On Friday, solo artist and Indie singer Lee Eon aka eAeon will also be releasing his second album. eAeon has collaborated with his long-term friend and BTS' talented leader and rapper RM on the title track, Don't, which RM has co-written along with eAeon. Now, a few days before the release of Don't, eAeon has dropped an exciting video teaser of the song.

In the teaser, we can see eAeon exploring love and romance and loss and heartbreak in swift montage sequences. He is spending some romantic moments with his lady love, holding hands and sharing smiles, but in the next moment, we can see fear looming large on their faces. They turn back as if someone is chasing them. Their faces register expressions of fear and anxiety. The teaser video is wordless, just a haunting humming can be heard in the background.

You can check out the intriguing teaser video below:

Don't is said to be a tragic song with a distinctive bass. eAeon revealed that RM not only contributed lyrically but also sent the melody and vocal arrangement for the song. The song is said to have a sharp melody, lyrical fluidity of words and a portmanteau that flows magically. RM and eAeon have previously collaborated on RM' ambitious solo album, Mono's B-side track Badbye. Don't releases on April 30th at 6 pm KST. Meanwhile, BTS is all set to release their second-English single titled Butter on May 21 at 1 pm KST.

ALSO READ: BTS drops a SURPRISE announcement of their new single Butter; ARMY REACTS on Twitter

Are you excited about eAeon x RM collab? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×