What does BTS do after their shoelaces come off on stage? SUGA and Jimin reveal training secrets

BTS members SUGA and Jimin made an appearance on popular MC and television personalities Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho’s YouTube show. On ‘DdeunDdeun’, the two decided to appear without any pre-promotion or much hype and decided to have a casual chat with the sunbaenims about their daily lives as superstars.

SUGA and Jimin on DdeunDdeun

In the latest episode of the show, the two singer-songwriters shared some coffee and spoke about the most mundane to the most exciting things of their lives with the three older celebrities who have become popular due to their participation in variety shows. Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho are known to usually lead the program as one without too much scripting. Ji Seok Jin who is known to be friends with BTS’ Jin was also present on the show for this particular episode.

What does BTS do about on-stage mistakes?

SUGA and Jimin began talking about their debut days and how they practised for long hours in order to get good at their moves. The older member who needed more practice spoke about getting into hard training about 6 months before the group’s debut. Meanwhile, Jimin who learned modern dance focused on the technicalities. SUGA reminisced about the team along with Bang Si Hyuk PD (HYBE’s chairman), watched their dance practice videos on screen and matched their moves frame by frame. Jimin spoke about the members even matching their eyeballs that is which way to look while dancing.

The two members further revealed another factor that they have been proud of is that they practised all kinds of situations using simulation. Their professionalism has come with the practice of what to do when you drop your hat on stage while performing. They learned what has to be done while removing, handling things in a moving state or even continuing to perform as your shoe laces open up. SUGA revealed that they went on until a song stopped even in all kinds of situations, making them good at sudden happenings on stage. The three variety stars expressed awe at their will to go to extreme lengths to make a performance look natural and the best.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin drives HYBE to lead music stocks this week with a 15 percent gain following Like Crazy's success