EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur to play female lead in Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1 (2020), David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan are all set to reunite for the fourth time for an untitled comedy, which will feature the actor alongside two leading ladies. We now have an exciting update on the latter. We have heard that this Ramesh Taurani backed project has zeroed in on Mrunal Thakur to play one of the female leads in this VD starrer.

“This is the first time that Varun and Mrunal are collaborating for a film, and everyone attached to the project is extremely excited about this fresh pairing. Mrunal and David sir have had a couple of meetings as well, and the film is expected to roll in May or June of this year. The preparation is underway, and the second female lead will be signed very soon,” informs a source close to the development, adding that the movie will be shot at multiple locations in India and abroad.

Reportedly, besides the three main protagonists, the film will also feature many veteran comic artists, who have collaborated with David Dhawan multiple times in the past.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and in the Atlee and Murad Khetani produced Baby John, with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Mrunal, on the other hand, who received a lot of appreciation for her performance in Hi Nanna, has Parasuram’s Telugu drama - The Family Star in the pipeline, with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is scheduled to release next month.

