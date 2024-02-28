Janhvi Kapoor has always been a fashion icon. Whether gracing red carpets or star-studded events, the young actress consistently delivers head-turning looks, wowing fans with her fashion-forward style. This is especially true when it comes to her Indian ethnic ensembles. From gorgeous suits to elegant sarees and classy lehengas, Kapoor's traditional outfits are unparalleled. We can't get enough of her glamorous takes on Indian wear.

However, it's Janhvi Kapoor's fabulous blouse collection that inspires fashionistas who love Indian ethnic wear. Let's take a closer look at some standout picks from the Dhadak actress' awesome blouse collection.

6 beautiful blouses from Janhvi Kapoor’s ethnic wear wardrobe

The pearly cowl neck blouse:

The Bawaal actress recently donned a beautiful white pre-stitched saree embellished with pearls. The elegant drape was paired with a matching halter-neck blouse.

The blouse's cowl neckline featured a decorative pearl chain detail - a stunning complement to the plunging neckline. The fitted blouse is a work of art we can’t stop obsessing over!

The embroidered sleeveless blouse:

The Jana Gana Mana actress wore a fabulous blush pink saree heavily embellished with exquisite pearls, diamonds, and Swarovski crystals. She paired the cocktail-ready saree with a matching bejeweled blouse.

This sleeveless piece featured a sophisticated circular high neckline along with intricate embroidery work. The classy and sassy blouse was the perfect complement to her formal ensemble.

The pretty sequinned gold blouse:

The Roohi actress floored us in a gold handwoven sheer tissue saree paired with an elegant matching blouse. The timeless ensemble with an embellished border was complemented beautifully by the sequin and zari embroidered blouse.

Showcasing flattering cap sleeves, an alluring plunging sweetheart neckline, and a daring backless design - the fitted blouse added a red carpet flair. The elegant pairing of the embellished saree with this sequined fitted blouse was breathtaking.

The strapless white tube blouse:

The 26-year-old actress wore a fabulous white saree embellished with intricate silver sequin work along the border. She complemented the look with a matching tube-top-inspired blouse.

The gorgeous strapless blouse featured an alluring deep and plunging neckline. The heavily embellished fitted piece sparkled with shimmering sequins that elevated the statement ensemble.

The delicate pearl droplet blouse:

Janhvi recently donned a pristine white lehenga set paired with a matching sheer floor-length cape intricately embellished with sequins. The ensemble featured a flowy lehenga skirt and a matching halter-neck blouse that perfectly complemented the look.

Cut in a super sexy, square-shaped plunging neckline, the blouse added a sultry touch to the divine outfit. We simply adore this lehenga pairing - the sequinned cape elevates while the daring blouse injects glamour.

The green crystal-encrusted blouse:

Kapoor looked extravagant in a heavily embellished green lehenga set. The free-flowing floor-length lehenga skirt shone with gorgeous sequin work and was complemented by a matching dupatta lavishly embellished with crystals and sequins.

The crop top-inspired blouse featured its own dazzling array of crystal and sequin embellishments. With sleek straps, a deep sweetheart neckline revealing a super hot criss-cross cut-out on the sides - the blouse added sizzle to the ethnic ensemble.

So, are you feeling inspired? Which one of these blouses is your absolute favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

