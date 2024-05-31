Bollywood’s up-and-coming Gen-Z diva, Janhvi Kapoor, is turning heads with her recent fashion choices. While promoting her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Kapoor has repeatedly incorporated the movie's cricket theme into her stylish outfits delightfully. This playful method dressing approach has modern fashionistas eagerly awaiting her next look.

Keeping up with this reputation, the actress caused Bawaal yet again when she wore a stylish denim outfit. Let’s just have a closer and more detailed look at Janhvi Kapoor’s extravagant ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish all-denim ensemble:

The Dhadak actress’ recent look featured a head-to-toe denim ensemble with a form-fitting silhouette that hugged the diva’s silhouette. The stylish ensemble, custom-created at Jade By Monica and Karishma, featured a strapless denim corset with an alluring and plunging neckline.

After all, it had a shining trophy embroidered on it, which elevated the whole stylish outfit. The actress looked back at India's World Cup win with her custom outfit, styled by Ami Patel and Anushka Damani, The Mili star further paired the top with floor-length denim jeans which looked fabulous. The high-waisted jeans offered comfort with its wide-legged and flared silhouette.

It even had the contrasting gold embroidery on the same. The shimmering work on the jeans, elevated the denim jeans while its dramatic design made it super amazing. We loved the incomparable look.

But, a cricket-inspired custom element made this top all the more special. After all, the gold embroidery on the dark blue ensemble also helped in subtly promoting the movie. After all, it beautifully depicted India’s big World Cup win. This also gave a rather sporty touch to her mesmerizing look. We’re totally impressed.

The Roohi actress completed her outfit with matching glossy gold pumps with a pointed-toe design that went super well with the embroidery on her enchanting corseted top.

The beautiful blue and gold hues of the piece also looked incredible against the diva’s complexion. The diva undoubtedly showed us how to slay in a denim-on-denim ensemble for the scorching and unforgiving heat of the summer season.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam picks:

Further, Janhvi coordinated her chic outfit with maximalist gold accessory picks. The list included a custom cricket-inspired statement gold necklace with matching dainty gold earrings and matching rings on her fingers.

For her beauty picks, Kapoor kept her makeup look subtle with a radiant base. She also added some rouge blush and shimmery highlighter to her cheeks. Meanwhile, some subtle pink eyeshadow with well-shaped eyebrows and volumizing mascara elevated her eyes. She opted for a matte pink lipstick look.

Last but not least, Janhvi left her luscious locks open and styled into a naturally wavy hairstyle with a side parting. We adored the sass this added to her ensemble.

What did you think of Janhvi’s latest denim-on-denim outfit? Comment below and share your thoughts with us.

