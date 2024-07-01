Need some ideas for a comfy yet stylish shirt? Check out the fashion choices of Bollywood's top stars. Get inspired by these celebrity looks and rock your off-duty days with oversized styles and fun prints. Their outfits are truly amazing!

From Alia Bhatt’s oversized black shirt, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s multicolored shirt to Katrina Kaif’s blue striped shirt, and many more, no one knows better than our Bollywood divas how to mix comfort with style. Let’s just have a closer look at some comfortably stylish celebrity-approved shirts that belong in every modern fashionista’s wardrobe.

6 celebrity-inspired comfortable and chic shirts that slayed:

Alia Bhatt’s black oversized shirt:

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress is head-over-heels in love with fashionable formal shirts. This was proven by Alia Bhatt’s recent ensemble where she wore a black full-sleeved short with a collared V-shaped neckline and an oversized silhouette.

She also rolled her sleeves up to give that laid-back touch to her look. She paired it with matching black high-waisted and ankle-length cargo pants that totally rocked. She also went with minimalistic accessories to serve fashion fierceness.

Kareena Kapoor’s multicolored shirt:

When it comes to incredibly stylish ensembles with a side of confidence and class, nobody quite does it better than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her latest look was proof of the same. It featured a full-sleeved multicolored shirt with a trend-worthy striped print.

The full-sleeved shirt also had a collared neckline and a fitted silhouette that helped The Buckingham Murders actress flaunt her curves. She paired it with blue denim jeans and shimmery accessories to rock the chic look.

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor’s printed shirt:

Karisma Kapoor's casual outfits are simple to replicate, particularly her effortlessly chic semi-formal outfits. She sported an elegant full-sleeved printed shirt with a red and gray pattern. She buttoned it up and chose a sophisticated neckline.

The Murder Mubarak star also matched it with her high-waisted and fashionable black pants. This outfit is ideal for a romantic evening with your loved one. It's unquestionably uncomplicated yet extremely stylish, and this versatile choice can easily be dressed up or down according to your preference.

Janhvi Kapoor’s white shirt:

The Dhadak actress is a major Gen-Z fashion icon who consistently goes out of her way to serve fashion fabulousness with her fierce fashion game. This formal outfit featured a full-sleeved white shirt that looked all things supremely classy.

Janhvi Kapoor further paired her oversized white shirt with faded blue denim jeans with a figure-fitting silhouette. She also added simplistic and minimalistic accessories to rock the stylish look.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday’s blue loose shirt:

The Kho Gaye Hun Kahan actress is obsessed with semi-formal and laid-back ensembles, and her latest look was just sincerely stylish. It featured a loose blue-hued shirt that was all things awesome.

The contrasting white stripe of the oversized fit looked super sassy. Ananya Panday further layered it over a fitted white camisole crop top. She also paired it with high-waisted and cool blue distressed jeans that were just great for a basic look.

Katrina Kaif’s blue stripe shirt:

Katrina Kaif's latest look showcased her love for simplicity, style, and comfort. The dark blue full-sleeved shirt with white-colored stripes print on the collar was a perfect choice for fashion-forward individuals.

Rolling up the sleeves added a relaxed vibe to the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress’ sassy outfit. This versatile shirt can effortlessly be paired with jeans, cargo pants, skirts, or even trendy shorts for a fashionable look. Her chic ensemble visibly rocked.

Advertisement

With a variety of silhouettes, colors, and patterns to choose from, you're sure to find a comfortable and stylish shirt that reflects your own personal style. So, the next time you're looking for off-duty outfit inspiration, take a cue from Bollywood's leading ladies and embrace the power of statement-worthy shirts.

So, which one of these trend-worthy celebrity-inspired shirts is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri blends cool with casual to serve an edgy oversized denim jacket airport look with black cargo pants