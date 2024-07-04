Manushi Chhillar embraces her traditional side in stunning orange and gold bandhani saree at pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Making sure that her style is synonymous with elegance and grace, the former Miss World has carved a distinct niche in the fashion world. Her sartorial choices are certainly a captivating blend of tradition and modernity. On the red carpet, she commands attention in dazzling lehenga cholis for sarees by renowned designers, and yet, Ms. Chhillar can also rock a power suit or a trendy jumpsuit with equal confidence. Thus, proving her ability to navigate the world of Western fashion with effortless style.

For Radhika Merchant’s Mameru ceremony on July 3, 2024, this model-turned-actress was spotted donning a stunning saree, making our hearts skip a beat. With her statement-making saree, Manushi's impeccable style left a lasting impression. Let’s check out her look in detail.

Manushi Chhillar in Bandhani saree oozes elegance

Ditching the most sought-after lehengas at wedding festivities, Manushi Chhillar opted for a stunning saree as she attended Radhika Merchant’s Mameru ceremony at Antilla. Gracing the occasion, the former Miss World was amongst the first few guests to arrive for the much-awaited Ambani function. She looked absolutely breathtaking dolled up in a gorgeous rich orange Bandhani saree from the shelves of designer brand Faabiiana.

Settling right into the traditional Gujarati vibe at the Ambani function, her Bandhani saree was a perfect pick for the occasion. The rich traditional hue elevated her style and made her blend into the crowd of wedding guests. Her stunning georgette saree featured traditional Bandhani work with golden accents. It was further embellished with a golden zari border with sequins and gota patti. The diva styled her saree with a matching golden sleeveless blouse with a deep v-neckline that enhanced her look further.

Here’s how Manushi styled her saree look gracefully

Making sure her saree was the highlight, Manushi opted for a sleek hair bun updo. For glam, the former Miss World kept it chic and simple with a matte makeup base, and contoured cheeks with a flush of pink hints. She opted for peach eyeshadow with kohl, and tons of mascara to accentuate her eyes. With brown lip gloss, Manushi finished her look stylishly. Styled by Sheefa Gilani, Ms. Chhillar adorned her saree look with a heavy statement necklace and matching dangler earrings. She added a cocktail ring to round her look in style.

What do you think of this stunning saree look by Manushi Chhillar? Comment down below and let us know.

