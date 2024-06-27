11 date night outfit ideas inspired by celebs ft Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and Janhvi Kapoor for a romantic evening out with bae

Date nights are important especially when with your spouse, boyfriend, or even with friends and the outfit you choose for such nights matters a lot as it speaks volumes about how the evening will be. For instance, If you have a coffee date coming up a cute sundress can be your pick or if it’s a dinner date a cocktail dress can be your go-to-choice or for a movie date a fashionable top and trousers is an apt choice to make you feel comfortable.

So,If you are planning a date night soon and don't know which outfit will look perfect on you, then fret no more because in this article we will look at 11 Bollywood celebrities who can give you date night outfit ideas to make your night extra special.

11 date night outfit ideas inspired by celebs

Classic little black dress

A classic little black dress like Disha Patani is an excellent date night outfit idea because it’s versatile, timeless, and chic. You can pick a black dress that fits you well; whether it is a bodycon, A-line, or a fit and flare style. Mini, midi, or knee-length, all types of LBD will work for date nights. You can add sparkle to it with some silver accessories and a handbag or clutch will complement it. Round off your look with classic pumps or heels.

Shimmer dress for glam date night

A shimmer dress like Alia Bhatt can be a fantastic choice for a date night. You can pick a midi or mini dress in colors of silver, golden, or black with shimmer for an elegant look. Since the dress is already shimmery, keep your jewelry minimal. Strappy heels or metallic pumps can elevate your look.

Solid skater dress

From a sea of date night outfit ideas, a skater dress like Mrunal Thakur is a reliable choice because of its flattering fit. You can pick a skater dress in solid colors like white, orange, black or with prints like polka dots or florals. Dark colors will look more sophisticated while lighter colors will look cute. You can opt for ballet flats or kitten heels, knee high boots with the skater dress and also add a crossbody bag and you are good to go for a dinner date.

Alluring jumpsuit

If you are looking for an outfit that is simple yet stylish, a jumpsuit is what you are looking for. You can opt for a jumpsuit like Kiara Adavni with wide-leg, slim fit, cropped, or backless. For date night colors like black, navy, and jewel tones will work. Balance it out with accessories like a small clutch, wedges, sneakers, or pumps. For a more edgy look, add a leather jacket. This outfit will work for both movie night and restaurant date night.

Pleated skirt & crop top

A pleated skirt with a crop top is a good date night outfit idea because skirts are both elegant and trendy and if you opt for a skirt in leather, it will give you a more edgy look. floral patterns and stripes can add more dimension to your outfit. Delicate necklace, stacked bracelets, or simple hoop earrings are some options that can work for this outfit. You can pick a mini bag like Khushi Kapoor.

Flirty lace dress

A flirty lace dress like Sara Ali Khan's is an apt date night outfit idea because these dresses offer a blend of romance and elegance. You can opt for relaxed or flowy lace dresses, which are ideal for date night. Classic colors like black, white, and red are no-brainers while shades like blush pink, and lavender can add a romantic touch. You can opt for a bold red lip, smokey eyes, or natural glowy make-up with a lace dress.

Satin slip dress

A slip dress like Manushi Chhillar is a sleek and elegant choice for a romantic date night. You can pick a slip dress that slims your body without being too tight. Black, navy, red, and white are classic colors you can pick. With slip dresses, you can opt for chandelier earrings, bold necklace, or stacked bracelets. Block heels or stilettos can be the best option with slip dresses. Add a tailored blazer to your dress for a polished touch.

Cut-out dress

A cut-out dress like Janhvi Kapoor's can be a bold date night outfit idea. You can pick dresses with cut-outs that vary from subtle keyholes to side-cutouts or more daring designs. Solid colors and simple patterns highlight the cut-outs best. Keep it minimal with jewelry and let the cutout take center stage. You can opt for heels to elongate your legs.

Stylish romper dress

A stylish romper dress like Kriti Sanon can be a fine date night outfit idea. You can pick a romper dress that flatters your body shape with details like ruffles, cut-outs or lace inserts for added style. You can add a belt to cinch your dress and to define your waist. Elevate your romper dress with gladiators or strappy heels.

Corset & cargo pants

Combining a corset with cargo pants can create an interesting and unique look that balances femininity with edgy style. You can opt for a strappy, strapless, or bustier style corset in fabrics like satin, lace, or leather. Go for relaxed cargo pants in camouflage print like Tamannaah Bhatia or denim for a more edgy look. combat boots or chunky boots can complete your edgy look.

Leather pants with bralette

If you're looking for a bold and stylish date night outfit idea, pairing a bralette with leather pants like Alaya F can be that one sassy look. You can opt for skinny or wide-leg leather pants and can also experiment with colors like burgundy, navy blue, or even metallics. Choose your bralette that complements the leather pants in fabrics like lace or satin. You can pair this outfit with shoulder dusters, minimal jewelry, or also ankle boots.

Irrespective of your style, these Bollywood stars provide ample date night outfit ideas you can choose to wear to feel great and look wonderful on your date. Always choose what suits you best. Have fun on your date!

