5 celebrity-approved outfits for proposal day ft Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and more

When it comes to your proposal day, every detail matters - and that includes what you wear. Whether you're the one popping the question or gearing up to answer the call of love, looking and feeling great will make the moment even more special.

To help you dress to impress, we’ve taken inspiration from Bollywood’s most celebrated trendsetters. From Alia Bhatt’s effervescent look to Janhvi Kapoor’s sultry style, here are 5 irresistible outfits that will ensure you stay stunning for this unforgettable occasion. Let’s dive in!

Alia Bhatt’s yellow Valentino dress is ideal for summer proposals

Let Alia’s eye-catching yellow Valentino dress be your cue to say yes under the sun. The Raazi actress wears a halter-neck voluminous taffeta minidress, finished with a keyhole detail in the front and a bow at the back. Playful and puffy, the little luxe dress has an effortless charm.

The Heart of Stone star paired her dress with a messy ponytail and natural make-up with soft, peachy tones. She added a pair of bright pink heels to complete her look. If your aesthetic is vibrant and zesty, Alia’s sunkissed dress is a clear winner for you.

Janhvi Kapoor’s plaid lace-up dress will give you a sultry, vintage edge

If you love retro fashion and coquettecore, Janhvi’s black and white plaid minidress by Alessandra Rich is right up your alley. Complete with puffed sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a lace-up front, the Bawaal actress’ monochromatic dress is all things vintage and uber-femme.

Janhvi paired her dress with white Jimmy Choo pumps, accessorizing with pearl studs, silver and obsidian rings, along with a necklace with her beau’s nickname. Her hair done in a nostalgic half-up ’60s style, the Gen Z style icon finished her romantic look with flushed cheeks and a muted pink pout.

Khushi Kapoor’s fit and flare LBD is a timeless classic

If you want your proposal album to reflect an enduring style that’s chic today and will be for many years, Khushi’s classic little back dress from Zara must be your go-to.

The Archies actress’ structured minidress has a bateau neckline, a cinched waist, and a pleated and flared skirt. Wearing a pair of peep-toe black heels on her feet, Khushi chose a blingy Lady Dior micro bag to add a touch of sparkle to her ensemble.

Her choice of accessory was a quirky pearl necklace with a gold pendant from Vivienne Westwood, a Cartier tennis bracelet, and oversized stud earrings. For her glam, Khushi went the minimal route and styled her hair in a ponytail, opting for rich bronze hues for her glam.

Sara Ali Khan’s strapless red dress will amp up your style with lots of drama

Stand out on your special day with a dramatic flair like Sara Ali Khan. To grace the Koffee with Karan couch, the Gaslight actress wore a fiery red mini dress from the brand Simkhai. Her strappy dress features a fitted bodice, a ruched skirt, and a cascading statement-making ruffled drape with a pop of pink.

Sara let her outfit take the spotlight and kept her glam and accessory choices pared back. Sporting a wavy lob (long bob) hair, her makeup was done with soft, peachy-nude tones. She completed her look with a pair of matching red stilettos.

Ananya Panday’s crystal-embellished pink dress will make your Barbie dreams come true

If you are seeking that perfect pink dress, look no further than Ananya’s sparkling minidress from Area. The New York-based brand is dedicated to making head-turning night-out outfits. Ananya wears their crystal-encrusted rose-pink minidress with conical ’80s-style cups.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress matched the blushing hues of her dress and opted for a voluminous blowout and a radiant and rosy glam with petal-pink tones and a glossy pout. She paired her blinged-out look with a pair of black slingback heels with pink satin bows and crescent moon-shaped Swarovski earrings.

These 5 sensational style picks of Bollywood divas will give your proposal day the glamor it deserves. Choose an ensemble that resonates with you the most, and get ready to unveil the next chapter of your life in impeccable fashion!

Which celebrity’s outfit would you say yes to? Drop your favorite in the comments.

